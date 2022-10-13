Read full article on original website
While talking about a recent hybrid bleisure trip to Tanzania, Rashad Frazier, co-founder of the travel company Camp Yoshi, admits that combining work and play can be rewarding: “Sometimes I get to take advantage of an experience that Camp Yoshi might offer in the future. When you have an affinity for travel and seeing new places and experiencing the world, yeah, it’s an easy low-hanging fruit kind of decision.”
The New Business Traveler
There was a time when the term ‘business travel’ conjured images of navy suits, airport lounges, and hotel conference rooms. But in reality, all sorts of careers cause people to hit the road—and the skies—for a work trip. Perhaps even more so as we emerge from the pandemic, a time when remote work has given our schedules more flexibility, and shown us the endless potential in connecting with colleagues and collaborators all over the world—instead of just around the water cooler. And for those in creative fields, like chefs, designers, or writers, traveling for work is not just for meeting people, but a means of sampling exciting flavors, discovering new fabrics, or bookmarking alternative ways of thinking. It can also deepen connections to the places and people with whom you work with from afar, like Diaspora Co.'s Sana Javeri Kadri, who has used a recent string of trips to Kashmir to spend time with her spice company's farm partners: “[On] sourcing trips, we can share and connect resources. We’re becoming part of the community.”
Known for its white sand beaches, delicious food, and Bajan hospitality, Barbados is welcoming remote workers to call Barbados home for a year. The country, known as “the land of the flying fish,” is growing in popularity with digital nomads, making it a popular destination for traveling professionals.
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
San Juan, its capital, has the glitz and glamour of a cosmopolitan area with casinos and a stunning hotel strip.
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper...
Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
If you're looking to travel over the holidays, especially flying, the best time to make your holiday travel plans and book them is now. Travel website Hopper posted a blog this week that says average Christmas airfares are higher than they have been in the past five years and Thanksgiving fares are expected to peak well over $450 for last-minute bookers. They say this week is the best week to book holiday travel because prices are low and deals are still out there. Additionally, flights aren't fully booked yet.
Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
