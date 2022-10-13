ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The New Business Traveler: Camp Yoshi's Rashad Frazier on Making the Most of a Scouting Trip to Tanzania

While talking about a recent hybrid bleisure trip to Tanzania, Rashad Frazier, co-founder of the travel company Camp Yoshi, admits that combining work and play can be rewarding: “Sometimes I get to take advantage of an experience that Camp Yoshi might offer in the future. When you have an affinity for travel and seeing new places and experiencing the world, yeah, it’s an easy low-hanging fruit kind of decision.”
There was a time when the term ‘business travel’ conjured images of navy suits, airport lounges, and hotel conference rooms. But in reality, all sorts of careers cause people to hit the road—and the skies—for a work trip. Perhaps even more so as we emerge from the pandemic, a time when remote work has given our schedules more flexibility, and shown us the endless potential in connecting with colleagues and collaborators all over the world—instead of just around the water cooler. And for those in creative fields, like chefs, designers, or writers, traveling for work is not just for meeting people, but a means of sampling exciting flavors, discovering new fabrics, or bookmarking alternative ways of thinking. It can also deepen connections to the places and people with whom you work with from afar, like Diaspora Co.'s Sana Javeri Kadri, who has used a recent string of trips to Kashmir to spend time with her spice company's farm partners: “[On] sourcing trips, we can share and connect resources. We’re becoming part of the community.”
Welcome Stamp Visa Allows Remote Workers To Live In Barbados For 12 Months

Known for its white sand beaches, delicious food, and Bajan hospitality, Barbados is welcoming remote workers to call Barbados home for a year. The country, known as “the land of the flying fish,” is growing in popularity with digital nomads, making it a popular destination for traveling professionals.
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
Video of 'Hidden Gem' Overwater Bungalows in the Caribbean Saves a Trip to the Pacific

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let us transport you to your ultimate dream vacation. Picture yourself with a frozen fruity concoction, flip flops, bathing suits, salty ocean breezes, and 360 degrees of blue skies and the most magnificent turquoise waters imaginable Overwater bungalows are certainly on many peoples bucket list. Their luxurious and jaw dropping accommodations are 'dreamlike' and stuff magazines are made of!
Book Now For the Best Travel Deals Around The Holidays

If you're looking to travel over the holidays, especially flying, the best time to make your holiday travel plans and book them is now. Travel website Hopper posted a blog this week that says average Christmas airfares are higher than they have been in the past five years and Thanksgiving fares are expected to peak well over $450 for last-minute bookers. They say this week is the best week to book holiday travel because prices are low and deals are still out there. Additionally, flights aren't fully booked yet.
Three natural destinations in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

Suoi Nghe sheep hill, green rock lake, or coriander field for you to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere. Besides famous tourist destinations such as Ho Tram, Ho Coc… Ba Ria – Vung Tau province also attracts tourists thanks to the beauty of peaceful destinations, close to nature, and suitable for vacations. Weekend break, depart from Ho Chi Minh City. Here are three emerging destinations that are visited and photographed by many tourists.
Costa Rica All-Inclusive Honeymoon Resorts

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Deciding on a destination for your honeymoon alone can be tough especially when there are so many places to choose from. My opinion? Why not try Costa Rica?. If you’re looking to take your love...

