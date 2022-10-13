Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has held up relatively well in 2022 vs. the general market, down roughly 13%. Companies in the sector can generate revenue in the face of good and bad economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a bright spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 6.5% on Monday after Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) delivered stronger-than-anticipated financial results -- and sparked a broad rally in the stock market. So what. Bank of America's revenue and earnings bested Wall Street's expectations, driven by trading gains and higher interest income. But...
NASDAQ
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) insiders sold US$8.4m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize
While AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.0%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$8.4m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.
NASDAQ
We Think Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt
Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.
Comments / 0