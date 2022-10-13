Kansas City prepares as winter weather approaches

It’s unclear how many grains are in 40,000 tons of salt, but the City of Kansas City is prepared to use each one to melt snow as it falls on roadways. More than six months ahead of the first expected snowfall the City’s Public Works Department began ordering tons of salt and Ice Ban to ensure they are ready for any weather event during this year’s snow season. This is part of Kansas City’s new strategy to more efficiently remove snow and ice during snowstorms to keep residents safe.

The City currently has a fleet of 290 snow removal vehicles, a stockpile of 40,000 tons of salt, 10,000 additional tons of salt is ordered, and hundreds of drivers who will work 24 hours a day before, during and after each storm.

City employees across several departments pitch in to help plow roads to keep Kansas Citians safe in inclement weather.

37 Main Routes, 66 Residential Routes Covering 6,400 lane miles

390 trucks are prepared to cover 6,400 lane miles across more than 100 routes through Kansas City. A state-of-the-art command center helps navigate drivers to areas waiting to be plowed.

Public Works held training for all residential plow drivers from October 11-13. Drivers will be shown how to use plows and receive training on how to use the city’s internal plow tracking system.

The new Kansas City snow removal plan includes:

More aggressive pretreating of roads with salt, brine (liquid salt solution), and “ice ban” 24 hours or more before storms arrive.

Expanding service to 24 hours a day on residential routes.

Curb to curb plowing on all streets. Previously, only one travel lane would be cleared.

Plowing multi-lane arterial streets with multiple trucks working in tandem to make sure the street is fully cleared on the first pass.

Adding over 100 new drivers to the snow removal team by assigning all available employees in all departments to snow operations during each snow event.

Adding 50 new vehicles to the snow removal fleet through retrofitting existing vehicles to become plows and rebuilding the existing fleet with newer plows.

Suspending trash and recycling during big storms to make drivers available for plowing snow and to reduce the number of other vehicles on the road.

Deploying new technology to track exact locations of plows, digital plow route management, and progress tracking of all routes.

"We are going to be aggressive in terms of how we fight snowfall in the future," Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "No longer is it that we are reactionary, instead we will make sure we have enough salt, enough trucks, enough drivers to hit every Kansas City neighborhood, and hit it multiple times.

"We are readying crews and equipment for this year snow season. We are fully stocked with 40,000 tons of salt in our domes across the city. Our newest snow drivers will be training this month. We are prepared to do our best to keep Kansas City roads safe and clear,” Public Works Director Michael Shaw said.

“Our new snow removal plan takes a much more aggressive and proactive approach to keeping our streets safe and clear of snow and ice,” City Manager Brian Platt said.

For more information on the City’s snow plan visit KCMO.gov/snow. There is also information on what residents should know during a snow event and to see where crews our working through our snow map.

