The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and everything’s coming up Netflix. The streaming service netted 10 nominations, the most of any network across the board, for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category. Apple TV+, HBO, HBO Max, and Hulu all follow with 5 nominations each. The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award...

