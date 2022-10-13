ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3aU0_0iY9Lzf100

Long delays in publishing Government accounts have reduced their value and transparency, MPs have said.

The influential Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the Treasury for releasing the 2019-20 Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 26 months after the year-end and five months after the statutory deadline.

The WGA should provide “a uniquely comprehensive view of how government manages taxpayer’s money and of the position of public finances,” the PAC said in a new report.

Delays reduce the value and transparency of information in the WGA

Commons Public Accounts Committee

But the committee said the delay, caused partly by the impacts of Covid-19 on finance departments and worsened by the Treasury’s “poor” implementation of a new IT system, undermined its usefulness.

“Delays reduce the value and transparency of information in the WGA to the public and to decision makers in government, and reduces the certainty of any consequent insights, conclusions, or decisions,” the PAC said.

The WGA is also “increasingly unreliable and incomplete” because of failures in the local audit market, which were exacerbated by the pandemic.

Only 45% of 2019-20 local audits in England and Wales were completed by the deadline due to the problems, which the PAC warned are escalating, with the proportion of 2020–21 audits completed on time plummeting to 9%.

The PAC said the Treasury “must improve its project management to meet future timetables” and called for enhanced reporting on climate change, the long-term costs of the Covid response, and the impact of inflation on budgets, spending and pay reviews.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said: “Failures in local government audit have left councils operating in the dark, without the management information needed to make key spending decisions in the round and balance their books.

“Now we see the same picture emerging in the cross-government national accounts.

“We still desperately need to see the big picture as the Government balances one massive intervention after another – from the pandemic response to the interrelated energy, climate, and cost-of-living crises we face now and into the future.

“The public also deserves a clear and transparent record of the full costs and liabilities that generations of current and future taxpayers have been committed to.”

At every twist and turn, the Conservatives attempt to cover up the shocking state they've left our public finances in

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

The PAC also criticised the Government for failing to set out the consequences of planned Civil Service staffing cuts.

The Government announced its intention to slash 91,000 jobs over the next three years but does not yet understand the scale or cost of redundancies or the effect on public services, the committee warned.

“This scale of headcount reduction has the potential to bring about significant consequences for departmental service quality and delivery,” the PAC said.

Labour accused the Government of “reckless abandon” over the delays in publishing the transparency data.

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “At every twist and turn, the Conservatives attempt to cover up the shocking state they’ve left our public finances in. Ministers have broken their own rules, held local services back, and failed to deliver. Their mismanagement of public finances, shoddy accounting practices and this flagrant lack of openness show they just can’t be trusted.

“Labour will turn the page on years of Tory reckless abandon, creating an Office of Value for Money so taxpayers’ money is treated with the respect it deserves and the British public gets real transparency.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our regular reporting ensures our accounts are reliable. We are working with stakeholders across the public sector, including the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to improve the timeliness of accounts.

“The Government will respond to the committee’s recommendations in due course.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘sorry’ for market turmoil but vows to lead Tories into next general election

Liz Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she made in her first few weeks in office, but has vowed she will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.The prime minister spoke on Monday evening, hours after she failed to appear for urgent questions in the House of Commons.“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made,” Ms Truss said.“I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issues of high tax, but we went too far, too fast.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Watch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in CommonsEverything you need to know about chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement
POLITICS
The Independent

UK workers facing ‘two decades of lost living standards’, union boss warns

Wages are to drop by £4,000 in real terms over the next three years, according to new analysis by the TUC, which is also warning ministers that it will take legal action if they weaken workers’ rights.Workers are on course for two decades of “lost living standards” and the “longest squeeze” in earnings in modern history under the “toxic” Conservative government, the TUC’s general secretary is to say. On Tuesday, Frances O’Grady is to address trade union delegates at the TUC conference in Brighton, where she will say that workers “have been pushed to breaking point” after the “longest...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
POTUS
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill

A new scheme will make clandestine political activity by foreign agents illegal in the UK.The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, introduced via an amendment to the National Security Bill, will aim to protect the UK’s institutions from covert efforts by foreign powers to influence them.It will require individuals to register activity they do in the UK on behalf of a foreign state in a bid to thwart hostile activity, combat spying and protect sensitive research.Unfortunately, there are people working in secret to undermine the UK’s democracy and cause harm to our citizensSecurity minister Tom TugendhatThey will have 10 days to register...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election

Liz Truss has apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election as she fought for her job after a bonfire of her tax-cutting plans.The Prime Minister said she has “adjusted what we’re doing” after the Government’s fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new Chancellor with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.Labour accused the Tories of sparking a crisis paid for by working people, and insisted “no sorry” could change...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss reflects on ‘tough’ time in No 10 and ‘painful’ sacking of ex-chancellor

Liz Truss has reflected on a “tough” start to her premiership, admitting things have been “difficult” in Downing Street as her tax-cutting agenda has crumbled around her.Faced with questions over her credibility in the top job following a raft of U-turns culminating in the near-extinction of her economic plans, the Prime Minister acknowledged she has made “mistakes”, adding that things have not been “perfect”.Speaking to the BBC, she said she cares “deeply” about the country’s success, and that is what motivates her.Looking somewhat uncomfortable, the PM defended the slim parts of her strategy that remain intact as she insisted the...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: PM apologises for ‘mistakes’ made after Hunt rips up economic plan

Liz Truss has insisted that she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, in spite of a new poll showing that her party faces a wipeout.Meanwhile Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss will remain prime minister at Christmas, despite a growing campaign among Tory backbenchers to oust her.The chancellor said in an interview with Sky News that he has faith in her ability to cling to power amid economic and political chaos caused by her government’s plans.Mr Hunt called on critics within the Conservative Party to “give her a chance” and said Britain does not need more instability.He...
POLITICS
The Independent

TUC general secretary says workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’

The UK is on course for two decades of “lost living standards”, a union leader is warning.TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said workers were being “pushed to breaking point” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.In her final address to the TUC Congress as head of the union federation before stepping down, she will call for an economy “that rewards work – not wealth.”We’re in the longest squeeze on real wages since Napoleonic times. The worst in modern historyTUC general secretary Frances O’GradyShe will tell delegates at the opening of the conference in Brighton on Tuesday: “Under the Conservatives, working people have...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Lack of digital skills ‘costing UK workers more than £5bn in earnings’

A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested.More than five million people in the UK are said to be unable to carry out simple online tasks such as sending an email, the research estimates, and as a result workers are missing out on £5.69 billion in additional wages.The study, carried out by Virgin Media O2 and based on modelling from economic consultancy Cebr, indicates that this skills gap is also costing the UK economy £12.8 billion.It found many people believe that a lack of knowledge on using the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation."Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings, after Truss' proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets. It marked an unusual criticism by a U.S. president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,"...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Study finds scant evidence behind social prescribing workers

There is little evidence that so-called “social prescribing link workers” improve social support or ease the burden on overstretched GP services, a new review has concluded.The new analysis, published in the journal BMJ Open, found scant evidence to support the benefits of social prescribing link workers, who connect people to community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support.The NHS in England previously set a goal to have 900,000 people referred to social prescribing by 2023/24.There is an absence of evidence for social prescribing link workersBMJ OpenIt said that “social prescribing works for a wide range of people”, including...
HEALTH
The Independent

More than eight million people apply for student debt relief after Biden launches website ‘without a glitch’

Relief is in sight for the more than 40 million Americans eligible for some student loan debt cancellation, as more than eight million Americans have already signed up for relief through a newly launched website from President Joe Biden’s administration after its initial launch this weekend.In remarks on 17 October to formally launch the website, the president called the plan a “game changer” for millions of borrowers eligible for up to $10,000 in loan balances to be canceled, or up to $20,000 for borrowers that relied on Pell grants for their higher education.The form at studentaid.gov includes 10 questions,...
POTUS
The Independent

Every Tory MP calling for Liz Truss to go as Prime Minister clings to power

Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini” budget continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative back-benchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her "friend" Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.As Ms Truss failed to win back the support...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy