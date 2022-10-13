ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos

A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida's constitutional amendments on November ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida tolls suspension ends Saturday

Tolls in Florida are no longer suspended following Hurricane Ian. Drivers should be aware that you will now be charged if you drive on a toll road starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
Race for Florida governor: DeSantis dominates in campaign cash over Crist

Entering the final weeks of the 2022 campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a massive financial advantage over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Newly filed reports show DeSantis had about $102 million in available cash in his political committee and campaign account as of Oct. 7, almost exactly a month before the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.
FLORIDA STATE
Small plane lands on roof of Florida home

A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
ORLANDO, FL

