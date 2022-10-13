Read full article on original website
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
SunRail resumes service to all Central Florida train stations after repairing Hurricane Ian damage
Commuters will now be able to catch a train ride to all Central Florida stations following repairs made in Hurricane Ian's aftermath, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Starting Monday, Oct. 17, SunRail will resume its normal schedule to all 16 stations from DeBary to Poinciana as repairs to...
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
Florida's constitutional amendments on November ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two...
Florida tolls suspension ends Saturday
Tolls in Florida are no longer suspended following Hurricane Ian. Drivers should be aware that you will now be charged if you drive on a toll road starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Race for Florida governor: DeSantis dominates in campaign cash over Crist
Entering the final weeks of the 2022 campaign, Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a massive financial advantage over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Newly filed reports show DeSantis had about $102 million in available cash in his political committee and campaign account as of Oct. 7, almost exactly a month before the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election.
Small plane lands on roof of Florida home
A small plane appeared to land on the roof of a home in South Florida on Monday. However, it was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane, or if there were any reportedly injuries or fatalities. Video from WSVN showed several first responders and rescue crews at the scene.
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
Mega Millions: Florida, California stores sell winning $502 million jackpot tickets
Two lucky people who bought Mega Millions tickets in Florida and California will share the $502 million jackpot after matching the winning numbers in Friday's drawing. Lottery officials said both tickets were sold at 7-Eleven convenience stores. Both matched all six numbers - 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44 plus...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week
Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
Orlando weather forecast: Strong cold front coming to Central Florida: How low temperatures will drop
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. Tonight, it will be dry with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across Central Florida. A bit breezy across the area with 10-15 mph winds. The wind will calm through the evening. BEACHES:. Another wonderful day, Sunday along the coast. Mostly...
7 haunted houses to visit in Central Florida this Halloween that won't break the bank
We're weeks away from Halloween and what better way to celebrate the spooky holiday than a visit to a haunted house? Take a tour of these haunted attractions located across Central Florida without breaking the bank:. Scream n' Stream at the Florida Mall. Dare to be spooked while in your...
