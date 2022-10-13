ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjIkJ_0iY9LSjA00

If you're looking for a career in fighting wildland fires, multiple agencies are hiring.

The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.

They are looking for firefighters and support positions in California and parts of Nevada.

The hiring events are Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 from 9 am until 4 pm at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding.

A second hiring event will be on the 19th and 20th at Cal State Northridge.

If you can't make it to these events, you can apply online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
shastascout.org

Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
REDDING, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Millions Allocated to Several Road Projects in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Mendocino Counties

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million

18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy