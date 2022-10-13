Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring

If you're looking for a career in fighting wildland fires, multiple agencies are hiring.

The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.

They are looking for firefighters and support positions in California and parts of Nevada.

The hiring events are Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 from 9 am until 4 pm at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding.

A second hiring event will be on the 19th and 20th at Cal State Northridge.