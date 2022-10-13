ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Consumer champions and finance bodies press for action on online fraud

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnL6k_0iY9LP4z00

Consumers cannot afford to wait for vital protections against online fraud, campaigners and financial services industry bodies are warning.

Ten organisations, including Which?, MoneySavingExpert , the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and UK Finance have joined forces to write a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss , pressing for quick and effective action.

They are urging the Government to ensure that fraud is tackled through the Online Safety Bill so that people are better protected against devastating financial and emotional harm.

Analysis of Action Fraud figures indicates that approaching £5 million is typically being reported lost to scams every day.

And, as many scams go unreported, the true amount lost by victims is likely to be much higher, those behind the letter said.

Further delays to the Bill will result in the continued perpetuation of online fraud, costing people - many of who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis - dearly, devastating their lives and finances beyond repair

Letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss

They added that there is the potential to stop millions of pounds-worth of scams every year, by tackling the flood of online adverts which are paid for by fraudsters to scam people.

The letter says: “As a coalition of consumer groups, charities and financial services industry bodies, we have been delighted to see scam advert protections within the Online Safety Bill progress through Parliament over recent months and strengthened at each stage of the legislative process to ensure they can best address the most widespread form of online harm: fraud.

“We were pleased to hear your recent comments indicating that the Online Safety Bill will return to Parliament this session.

“The unrelenting scale of harm caused by online fraud – through both user generated content and scam advertising – and the rate at which the problem is increasing, means that consumers cannot afford to wait for these vital protections.

“Further delays to the Bill will result in the continued perpetuation of online fraud, costing people – many of who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis – dearly, devastating their lives and finances beyond repair.

“The Government, under your leadership, must commit to finding the quickest and most effective solution to shield UK citizens from becoming victims of fraud – ideally by championing this element in the Online Safety Bill through Parliament as soon as possible.

“This Government has a unique opportunity to make the internet a safer place for British consumers and to not simply kick this problem down the road.”

The letter is also supported by Carnegie UK, the City of London Corporation, the City of London Police Authority, the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute (MMHPI), the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) and TheCityUK.

The letter also highlights the cost of scams to people’s wellbeing, saying that in some cases people have shown signs of severe emotional distress.

It says: “Which? estimates the cost to wellbeing at £7.2 billion per year, while in 2021 Action Fraud received between 300 to 350 reports per week where victims showed signs of severe emotional distress due to being scammed, with some needing emergency services dispatched to their homes.”

The letter adds: “The pandemic only increased the need for urgent action, leading to a huge rise in reported instances of fraud as scammers took advantage of emerging consumer vulnerabilities. The intensifying cost of living crisis now presents fresh opportunities for fraudsters to target struggling consumers.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government remains absolutely committed to cracking down on the shameless scammers who are targeting the hard-working British public.

“Our Online Safety Bill will ensure tech giants take tough action to prevent scams on their sites, with huge fines for those who fail to protect their users.

“Industry is working closely with law enforcement in the Online Fraud Steering Group to stamp out this terrible crime, and later this year we will publish a new strategy to address the threat from fraud.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill

A new scheme will make clandestine political activity by foreign agents illegal in the UK.The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, introduced via an amendment to the National Security Bill, will aim to protect the UK’s institutions from covert efforts by foreign powers to influence them.It will require individuals to register activity they do in the UK on behalf of a foreign state in a bid to thwart hostile activity, combat spying and protect sensitive research.Unfortunately, there are people working in secret to undermine the UK’s democracy and cause harm to our citizensSecurity minister Tom TugendhatThey will have 10 days to register...
U.K.
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

UK workers facing ‘two decades of lost living standards’, union boss warns

Wages are to drop by £4,000 in real terms over the next three years, according to new analysis by the TUC, which is also warning ministers that it will take legal action if they weaken workers’ rights.Workers are on course for two decades of “lost living standards” and the “longest squeeze” in earnings in modern history under the “toxic” Conservative government, the TUC’s general secretary is to say. On Tuesday, Frances O’Grady is to address trade union delegates at the TUC conference in Brighton, where she will say that workers “have been pushed to breaking point” after the “longest...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Triple spending on insulation for poorer homes, say MPs

The Government should treble the amount it is planning to spend on energy efficiency as part of a drive to save the planet, a cross-party group of MPs has said.Plans unveiled as part of the mini-budget included spending an extra £1 billion over the next three years on insulation for low-income households to protect them from spiralling gas prices.But the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on the Environment has called for that figure to be increased to £3 billion, allowing another 2.1 million households to receive support with energy efficiency measures.The proposal is part of the APPG’s 10-point plan for climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lack of digital skills ‘costing UK workers more than £5bn in earnings’

A lack of basic digital skills is costing workers and the UK economy billions of pounds, a study has suggested.More than five million people in the UK are said to be unable to carry out simple online tasks such as sending an email, the research estimates, and as a result workers are missing out on £5.69 billion in additional wages.The study, carried out by Virgin Media O2 and based on modelling from economic consultancy Cebr, indicates that this skills gap is also costing the UK economy £12.8 billion.It found many people believe that a lack of knowledge on using the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘effectively detained’ at Home Office hotels with claims of ‘restricted’ movement

Asylum seekers as young as 16 years old claim they have been prevented from leaving their Home Office hotels for days in conditions an expert described as “effective detention”, an investigation has found.People who have crossed the Channel to seek refuge in the UK have been taken to “short-term stay hotels” for interviews and have said they were told they could not leave in a potential breach of the law.The Home Office said migrants stay at the hotels for 48 hours on average while completing screening when it hasn’t been possible to complete checks at holding facilities in Kent, and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

TUC general secretary says workers are being ‘pushed to breaking point’

The UK is on course for two decades of “lost living standards”, a union leader is warning.TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said workers were being “pushed to breaking point” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.In her final address to the TUC Congress as head of the union federation before stepping down, she will call for an economy “that rewards work – not wealth.”We’re in the longest squeeze on real wages since Napoleonic times. The worst in modern historyTUC general secretary Frances O’GradyShe will tell delegates at the opening of the conference in Brighton on Tuesday: “Under the Conservatives, working people have...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Study finds scant evidence behind social prescribing workers

There is little evidence that so-called “social prescribing link workers” improve social support or ease the burden on overstretched GP services, a new review has concluded.The new analysis, published in the journal BMJ Open, found scant evidence to support the benefits of social prescribing link workers, who connect people to community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support.The NHS in England previously set a goal to have 900,000 people referred to social prescribing by 2023/24.There is an absence of evidence for social prescribing link workersBMJ OpenIt said that “social prescribing works for a wide range of people”, including...
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election

Liz Truss has apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election as she fought for her job after a bonfire of her tax-cutting plans.The Prime Minister said she has “adjusted what we’re doing” after the Government’s fiscal policies spooked the markets, putting in place a new Chancellor with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.Labour accused the Tories of sparking a crisis paid for by working people, and insisted “no sorry” could change...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cannabis plants worth £115,000 seized by police

A cannabis farm worth £115,000 has been seized by police.Nottinghamshire Police raided the illegal drug factory on Wednesday, 12 October after members of the public shared concerns with the police. During the raid officers also found dangerously by-passed electrics at the mid-terraced house in Smith Street, Newark.Officers also found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms. Each plant found was worth an estimated £1,000, giving the haul a street value of £115,000.A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been released under investigation.After officers discovered the plants, the cannabis...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: PM apologises for ‘mistakes’ made after Hunt rips up economic plan

Liz Truss has insisted that she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, in spite of a new poll showing that her party faces a wipeout.Meanwhile Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss will remain prime minister at Christmas, despite a growing campaign among Tory backbenchers to oust her.The chancellor said in an interview with Sky News that he has faith in her ability to cling to power amid economic and political chaos caused by her government’s plans.Mr Hunt called on critics within the Conservative Party to “give her a chance” and said Britain does not need more instability.He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watchdog facing legal action threat after Chelsea Bridge death

The family of a man who died after being tasered by police and then jumping from Chelsea Bridge have threatened legal action against a police watchdog.Relatives of Oladeji Omishore want a judicial review of the decision by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) not to hold a criminal or misconduct investigation into his death.Mr Omishore, 41, died after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on June 4, who had been called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on the bridge in west London.The family said in a statement issued through the charity Inquest: “Deji...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

National Grid boss warns of blackouts during ‘deepest, darkest’ winter evenings

The head of the National Grid has warned British households that blackouts may be imposed between 4pm and 7pm on “really, really cold” winter weekdays if Europe cuts gas exports.John Pettigrew, CEO of the power company, said electricity and gas may be switched off on “those deepest, darkest evenings in January and February” if energy supplies from Europe prove insufficient due to the disruption of the war in Ukraine.Countries across Europe have been left unable to rely on Russia for their gas as the colder months approach and, despite rationing, analysts said further cuts from Moscow could leave the continent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

The state of cybersecurity during Covid-19

Using a sophisticated malware detection, SMEs can seamlessly protect themselves against the most common threats and crucially, isolate compromised machines. In a very short space of time, Covid-19 has dramatically changed the way the world operates. As governments worldwide mandate social distancing to prevent disease transfer, there has been a significant rise in remote working. This has resulted in a range of issues for many SMEs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘sorry’ for market turmoil but vows to lead Tories into next general election

Liz Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she made in her first few weeks in office, but has vowed she will lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.The prime minister spoke on Monday evening, hours after she failed to appear for urgent questions in the House of Commons.“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made,” Ms Truss said.“I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issues of high tax, but we went too far, too fast.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Watch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in CommonsEverything you need to know about chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement
POLITICS
The Independent

BBC centenary: A history of the TV licence fee

Recent years have seen an escalation in the debate around how the BBC is funded.Since 1923, it has received money through a licence fee which it says allows it to remain free of ads and “independent of shareholder and political interest”.Anyone who watches or records live programmes on a TV, computer or other device must buy a TV licence – along with those who watch or download shows on BBC iPlayer.– As the BBC celebrates it centenary, here is a look at the history of the TV licence:In the 1920s, the Government took the decision not to allow the fledgling...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss insists she will lead Tories into the next general election after budget U-turns

Liz Truss has said she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election – as a new poll shows her party faces a wipeout.In an interview with the BBC on Monday evening, the prime minister blamed “circumstances” for having to U-turn on virtually her entire political programme.But said she still believed in her small-state economic philosophy and only admitted that she had gone “too far and too fast”.The latest survey by pollster Redfield & Wilton released Monday put the Tories 36 points behind Labour, down even on the dire lows of the previous week.And another by Deltapoll suggested...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy