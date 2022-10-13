ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans

BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New UM Research Office to Boost Montana Rural Health

MISSOULA – The University of Montana recently secured $5.1 million in federal grants from the Health Resource and Service Administration, leading to the formation of a new UM Office of Health Research & Partnership. The office will use the HRSA funding for programs to bolster the health care workforce...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM

MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Named Best in America for Community and National Service

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has received a prestigious award from Washington Monthly as the top university in the U.S. for service to its community and the entire country. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Monday for details about the...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
618
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy