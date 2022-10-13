Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Melina Says That WWE Used To Put Divas In Gimmick Matches As Punishment
Former multi-time women’s champion Melina recently spoke with WrestlePurists for a conversation about her time in WWE, where Melina discussed the trickle-down politics that have plagued the women’s division over the years, and how gimmick matches were used to punish talent. Highlights from the interview are below. How...
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Two new matches have been added to next week’s Impact Wrestling episode. Those bouts are Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. taking on Jason Hotch. In an exclusive video uploaded to social media, Wilde talked in an exclusive video uploaded to social media about her return at Bound For Glory. Although she came up short at that show, she said she’ll start with Mia Yim.
Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
Booker T Hopes To Help Push Nikkita Lyons To The Next Level In NXT
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about rising NXT prospect Nikkita Lyons, and how he hopes to help elevate her to the next level since he has joined the NXT commentary team. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
JBL Anoints The Modern Day Wrestling God on In New WWE Storyline on Tonight’s RAW
The Wrestling God has returned to the WWE storylines, and he has anointed The Modern Day Wrestling God. Tonight’s WWE RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL return as the new mouthpiece for who he introduced as Mr. Baron Corbin. JBL insulted the people of Oklahoma City and revealed that Rey Mysterio going to SmackDown last Friday led to a big trade being made, with Corbin coming to RAW.
Big Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly scheduled for tonight’s RAW from Oklahoma City. We noted earlier how there was recent talk of JBL possibly appearing at the next few RAW episodes in some capacity. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that JBL is booked for tonight’s RAW.
WWE House Show Results From Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) take on...
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,734 tickets and there are 490 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis –...
Another WWE Superstar to Switch Brands for Storyline with WWE Legend?
It looks like WWE Hall of Famer JBL is returning to TV after he was teased in a storyline with Happy Baron Corbin last month. A new report from PWInsider notes that there was recent talk of JBL being at the next few RAW episodes, in some capacity but the exact role is unknown.
Tony Khan Set for Rare Meet & Greet for AEW Fans at Daily’s Place
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan is set to make a rare appearance for fans later this month. AEW has announced that Khan will appear for a free meet & greet at AEW’s homebase of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on Thursday, October 20 at 4:30pm ET. This will be before the live AEW Rampage that night.
The Legendary Humberto Garza Sr. Passes Away, WWE and Los Lotharios Pay Tribute
Mexican pro wrestling legend Humberto Garza Sr. passed away over the weekend at the age of 85. Garza Sr. is the grandfather of WWE’s Humberto and Angel (Los Lotharios), and the father of Humberto Garza Jr. and the late Hector Garza. Garza Sr. was a top star in the...
New Segment Revealed for AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite, Updated Line-Up
Tony Schiavone will interview William Regal during tomorrow’s special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW has announced that Schiavone will interview Regal ahead of the main event, which will see Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Title in his hometown against “Hangman” Adam Page.
Kimber Lee Confirms That She Is Still Signed With IMPACT
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Kimber Lee, who confirmed with the publication that she is still with IMPACT Wrestling, as the deal she signed was for three years. That and more can be found in the highlights below. Says she signed a three-year deal...
Willie Mack On Why He Decided To Not Re-Sign With IMPACT
Former IMPACT X-Division champion Willie Mack recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on not re-signing with IMPACT, and how he is just looking to make the most amount of money he can and be seen by the most promotions as possible. Highlights from the interview are below.
Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
