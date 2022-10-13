Two new matches have been added to next week’s Impact Wrestling episode. Those bouts are Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. taking on Jason Hotch. In an exclusive video uploaded to social media, Wilde talked in an exclusive video uploaded to social media about her return at Bound For Glory. Although she came up short at that show, she said she’ll start with Mia Yim.

