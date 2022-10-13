Read full article on original website
Big Updates for Next Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has announced a big segment and match for next Monday’s RAW. Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and attacked Bobby Lashley, which softened him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Lashley later challenged Lesnar to come to RAW to face him in the ring. WWE has now confirmed that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
Two Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Two new matches have been added to next week’s Impact Wrestling episode. Those bouts are Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. taking on Jason Hotch. In an exclusive video uploaded to social media, Wilde talked in an exclusive video uploaded to social media about her return at Bound For Glory. Although she came up short at that show, she said she’ll start with Mia Yim.
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Chris Dickinson.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) take on...
Booker T Hopes To Help Push Nikkita Lyons To The Next Level In NXT
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about rising NXT prospect Nikkita Lyons, and how he hopes to help elevate her to the next level since he has joined the NXT commentary team. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “Five current NWA champions will be in action on this jam-packed episode of NWA USA!. The NWA World Women’s Tag Team...
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
Ace Steel Fuels AEW Status Speculation, Backstage Updates on the All Out Fight Fallout
AEW Producer Ace Steel fueled the rumor mill this week when he posted a clip of Aretha Franklin singing her “Think (Freedom)” song from The Blues Brothers movie from 1980. Steel posted the clip to his private Twitter account, but you can see the tweet below. The speculation is that Steel may have been released from AEW in fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, which put Steel and his good friend CM Punk against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
WWE House Show Results From Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes) Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside. Dolph...
Nick Gage Explains His Love For Jon Moxley, Why He Dislikes Matt Cardona
GCW world champion Nick Gage recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss his love of AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and why he dislikes Matt Cardona, someone he enjoyed carving up in a deathmatch last year. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How much he loves Jon Moxley...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario,...
How Did WWE SmackDown Hold Up In Overnight Viewership With Bray Wyatt’s Return?
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.129 million viewers overnight, which is very close to last week’s overnight number of 2.133 million. They topped the evening in the key demographics with a rating of 0.50, and have been remaining steady in this area for the last few weeks.
EC3 Says The NWA Helps Wrestlers Tell Their Stories
EC3 is slated to wrestle Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. While speaking Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, EC3 was asked whether his feud with Latimer is allowing him to do the kind of storytelling he’s looking for. “Yeah, this definitely intrigues me, and I think...
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Jim Cornette Explains What Sets MJF Apart From Other Wrestlers Today
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman on his Jim Cornette Experience. A fan compared MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1997, but Cornette disagreed. “That was completely different than MJF, who is pretty thoroughly in every aspect a heel, unlikeable, untrustworthy, will use other people to fight his battles, will jump somebody from behind, take advantage of someone, will back off from a face-to-face confrontation.
Willie Mack On Why He Decided To Not Re-Sign With IMPACT
Former IMPACT X-Division champion Willie Mack recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on not re-signing with IMPACT, and how he is just looking to make the most amount of money he can and be seen by the most promotions as possible. Highlights from the interview are below.
Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene Were Backstage At Recent NXT Events
Two former WWE stars were present backstage at recent NXT events. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish was brought in to help coach talent, and it is said that he is still on very good terms with WWE. Fish was last seen working for IMPACT Wrestling and is preparing to make his pro-boxing debut following his departure from AEW, but he is not under any type of full-time contract anywhere. WWE had released him in 2021.
WWE Hasn’t Fully Worked Out Storyline Plans For Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, and last Friday night on SmackDown, he spoke for the first time with a speech before being cut off by the mysterious video on the big screen. There’s been speculation that Wyatt is leading a new “Wyatt 6” faction. Names rumored to...
