AEW Producer Ace Steel fueled the rumor mill this week when he posted a clip of Aretha Franklin singing her “Think (Freedom)” song from The Blues Brothers movie from 1980. Steel posted the clip to his private Twitter account, but you can see the tweet below. The speculation is that Steel may have been released from AEW in fallout from the backstage incident at All Out, which put Steel and his good friend CM Punk against AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

