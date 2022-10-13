Read full article on original website
Swerve Strickland Discusses AEW’s Crossover Appeal, Talks Bringing In Special Guests
AEW star and former tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on the Say Less program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the company’s crossover appeal, how he’s helped bring in special guests like Kevin Gates, Whoo Kid, and Trina, and how AEW has improved their past diversity issues. Highlights from the interview are below.
Road Dogg: CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Color for his entrance theme. “Buying ‘Cult of Personality’ for...
WWE Star Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Happy Corbin has undergone numerous character transformations during his tenure with WWE, starting as the lone wolf in NXT and ending as Happy Corbin after becoming wealthy. Corbin worked with Triple H while he was in NXT, who helped in developing his early persona. Speaking on the Johnny Dare Morning...
Erick Redbeard Shares What WWE Originally Wanted Him To Have In His Pet Cage
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Erick Redbeard, where the duo discussed a number of different topics. Highlights are below. Not being ready for his story to stop in WWE when he got released:. “I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure....
Final Card For AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 – Several AEW Stars In Action
AAA will hold its Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 event tonight that will air live on FITE TV at 9 p.m. EST. AEW’s Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, Brian Cage and more are in action. Here is the card:. *Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Final: Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV –...
Kevin Nash Talks DX Reunion Segment On WWE Raw, Potential nWo Night
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. Here are the highlights:. The DX reunion segment from last week’s WWE Raw:. “I thought they were going to do several spots throughout the show. I thought they would beat him down to submission (to want to do the segment), but then when he cursed right before they broke out of that first segment, I thought, no. He ain’t got time to mess with this sh*t. He doesn’t. It was like a shoot, like I don’t have time to mess with this sh*t (because he had to run the show.). Nobody is going to do anything, there’s not going to be any physicality, everybody is beat to sh*t, so absolutely less is more in that situation.”
