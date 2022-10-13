Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Continental Resources, Fox Corp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Roblox — Roblox shares shot up 21% after the online gaming company reported metrics for September that showed stronger engagement than a year ago. Apple — The tech giant saw its shares rally more than 2% after Morgan Stanley reiterated...
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger
News Corp. and Fox Corp. announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Shares of News Corp. rose...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
WWE Stock Hits 52-Week High, Defying Market Trends, in Aftermath of McMahon Scandal
Shares of WWE, the company behind "Smackdown" and "WrestleMania," haven't traded at these levels since summer 2019. The wrestling and media company is the subject of acquisition rumors. Vince McMahon retired as CEO earlier this year after revelations that he made $20 million in unrecorded payments to accusers and Donald...
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
