Ferndale, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Sara Bareilles at Home

On Sunday, musical megastar and Eureka native Sara Bareilles returned to her old stomping grounds and showed her hometown it can do big things. Anyone who dares to estimate the size of the crowd will be guessing, so LoCO will go ahead and play too: There were a gazillion people at Halvorsen Park, which we now know is criminally underutilized. Eureka looked dreamy.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town

All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know

Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022

Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

For Those Who Are Curious

Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks

Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
WILDLIFE
krcrtv.com

After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast

EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Millions Allocated to Several Road Projects in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Mendocino Counties

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Dry Weather Test Period Extended for Second Time

The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has for the second time this month extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Monday, Oct. 31. All parties anticipating subdividing land, developing an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

