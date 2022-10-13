Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Sara Bareilles at Home
On Sunday, musical megastar and Eureka native Sara Bareilles returned to her old stomping grounds and showed her hometown it can do big things. Anyone who dares to estimate the size of the crowd will be guessing, so LoCO will go ahead and play too: There were a gazillion people at Halvorsen Park, which we now know is criminally underutilized. Eureka looked dreamy.
kymkemp.com
Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town
All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
kymkemp.com
Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
kymkemp.com
Going to the Sara Bareilles’ Concert? Here’s Some Things You Should Know
Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:. Location and Road Closures:. Sunday’s concert will be held at Halvorsen Park in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022
Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
kymkemp.com
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
krcrtv.com
Watch out for Humboldt County Facebook T-shirt scam
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to an ongoing Facebook scam. The scam offers custom T-shirts via accounts that use the names of public agencies such as the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and the Fortuna Police Department. The HCSO said it has been monitoring the scam for a while and is encouraging Facebook users to report the scam accounts if they encounter them.
kymkemp.com
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
kymkemp.com
While in Humboldt to Play the Surprise Concert, Red Hot Chili Peppers Experienced Hupa Culture
The Two Rivers Tribune graciously shared the following story by David Garrison and Allie Hostler with us:. The Red Hot Chili Peppers chose the Hoopa Reservation as the location for their first ever surprise concert on Tribal land and made a point to meet with Tribal members. On Wednesday night,...
krcrtv.com
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers Interrupt Tour to Play Free Closed Concert in Hoopa Wednesday
[Ed. note: This story first appeared on Two Rivers Tribune here.]. If your chili pepper harvest wasn’t quite what you hoped for this year, don’t worry, a bumper crop is about to come in, and they are red hot!. Rumors that the rock band, the Red Hot Chili...
kymkemp.com
Millions Allocated to Several Road Projects in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Mendocino Counties
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
A Northern California restaurant hosted Mike Lindell. It didn't go over well.
A Mexican restaurant in Humboldt County received internet ire for hosting the conservative figure.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE TEST: Don’t Be Alarmed If You See Smoke Coming Out of The Sewers Over the Next Few Weeks, City of Eureka Says
If you see some smoke drifting out of the manholes around H Street, south of Harris over the next few weeks, don’t worry! There is no need to call the Fire Department! This is just the City of Eureka performing a standard smoke test on the sewer system. The...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
kymkemp.com
Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Juvenile Needing Help Near Samoa Bridge Friday Evening
On Friday evening about 8:15 p.m., a dispatcher relayed over the scanner that a juvenile was in trouble near the Samoa bridge. Law enforcement scrambled to respond to Hwy 255 north of Vance Avenue. The dispatcher relayed that the juvenile had said he was in the grass out of the...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Period Extended for Second Time
The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has for the second time this month extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Monday, Oct. 31. All parties anticipating subdividing land, developing an...
Washington Examiner
California restaurant pushes back after receiving backlash for Mike Lindell visit
A Northern California restaurant that served MyPillow's Mike Lindell has been deluged with negative Facebook comments after it posted a photo of the Trump ally and entrepreneur with two smiling employees. Humboldt County, located near the Oregon border, doesn’t see many famous faces. So when Lindell showed up to eat...
