ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 3

Related
THV11

Little Rock pawn shops seeing more sellers than buyers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last couple of years, many businesses have felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that also includes many pawn shops. "Everything was closed, casinos were closed, the restaurants were closed. So, they didn't have any place to spend the money. So, they came and picked up all of their pawn items," said Tim Collier, President of the Arkansas Pawnbrokers Association.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Body found in downtown Stuttgart alleyway, police say

STUTTGART, Ark. — Authorities in Stuttgart have requested for the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division to look into a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, the body of 27-year-old Dalton Smith was found in an alleyway in downtown Stuttgart shortly after 9:00 a.m. Reports state...
STUTTGART, AR
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
THV11

Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Voter guide | Everything to know about Arkansas 2022 elections

From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy