Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Little Rock pawn shops seeing more sellers than buyers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last couple of years, many businesses have felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that also includes many pawn shops. "Everything was closed, casinos were closed, the restaurants were closed. So, they didn't have any place to spend the money. So, they came and picked up all of their pawn items," said Tim Collier, President of the Arkansas Pawnbrokers Association.
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
CVS Pharmacy makes feminine hygiene products more affordable in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Here in Arkansas, someone could have to pay as much as 10 percent of sales tax on tampons or pads, but CVS Pharmacy has been paving the way for cheaper costs. CVS has started paying the sales tax on store-brand feminine hygiene products in 12...
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Body found in downtown Stuttgart alleyway, police say
STUTTGART, Ark. — Authorities in Stuttgart have requested for the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division to look into a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, the body of 27-year-old Dalton Smith was found in an alleyway in downtown Stuttgart shortly after 9:00 a.m. Reports state...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Organizations create partnership to improve reading scores in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — You've probably heard the saying "reading is fundamental." You could even say that it's one of the most important skills that a student could learn. Some students across the nation, including in Arkansas have faced challenges with reading. So, the University of Arkansas at Pine...
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
KTLO
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Red flag issued due to extreme fire danger across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Dennis Cavanaugh with the National Weather Service Little Rock said that specific weather conditions led them to issue a red flag warning. “Given the low relative humidity, the pretty strong winds, and the dry vegetation, it has all the ingredients necessary to allow for a grass fire to spread quickly,” said Cavanaugh.
KATV
Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Voter guide | Everything to know about Arkansas 2022 elections
From the historic governor race to voting on recreational marijuana, here's all of the information you'll need for the upcoming 2022 elections in Arkansas. Arkansans are set to cast their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Below, you can find everything you need to know about candidates, ballot issues, voting, and other key dates in Arkansas.
Legal action taken against North Little Rock apartment after fire
The fire took place at Shorter College Gardens Apartment on October 4th, North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed three people were killed and multiple families were left displaced.
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
North Little Rock (KATV) — After a fire claimed the lives of three people at Shorter College Gardens Apartments more than a week ago, families of those victims and people who lost their homes are speaking out. On Thursday, Terris C. Harris with the Cochran Firm filed a lawsuit...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 3