While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hampton Bays in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO