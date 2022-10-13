Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
The Selby Debuts at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, Long Island
Occupancy has begun at The Selby, a 237-unit apartment complex at 695 Merrick Avenue in Westbury, New York. The complex is the latest residential development from The Beechwood Organization, a Long Island-based developer that has built nearly 10,000 homes since the 1980s. The Selby sits on a 5.87-acre parcel next...
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open First Long Island Location In Garden City
A restaurant chain known for its build-your-own salads is coming to Long Island. Sweetgreen will open its first Long Island location in Garden City on Tuesday, Oct. 18, representatives announced. The 2,600 square-foot restaurant is located at 191 Seventh St. Suite B and will feature an indoor dining area that...
CBS News
Suffolk County hack impacting local real estate market
There's more fallout after the Suffolk County government website was hacked. It turns out, many of the county's services are still not working properly. CBS2's John Dias reports.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 10.17.22
• We’re expecting showers today, mainly before 5 p.m., with a high temperature near 64 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 8 to 13 miles per hour in the morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of overnight showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 49. Showers will continue Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., with skies gradually clearing and a high near 59. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 58.
Wallpaper*
Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hampton Bays, Long Island
While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hampton Bays in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
County vendors feeling the pinch of Suffolk computer systems hack
Since then, computer systems have been shut down while experts get the county back online. But electronic payments to vendors that do business with the county have been shut down as well.
Chateau Briand In Carle Place Set To Close After Half-Century In Business, State Filing Reports
A popular Long Island catering hall and wedding venue is set to close after 50 years in business, according to a filing with New York State. Chateau Briand, located in Carle Place, at 440 Old Country Road, is scheduled close on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a Department of Labor WARN Notice that was filed on Friday, Sept. 30.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
Melville Street Renamed to Include Hindu Leader
A street in Melville was changed Saturday to include the name of an international Hindu spiritual leader. Deshon Drive, home to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, was renamed in a ceremony to HH Pramukh Swami Drive / Deshon Dr. At Saturday’s ceremony, a sign with Read More ...
Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested for Selling $40M Worth of Fake Designer Bags
A Long Island boutique owner is facing counterfeit trademarking charges following an 18-month investigation that revealed the fake designer pieces she was selling from her store. Lindsay Castelli, 31, was arrested last Friday in connection with operating a counterfeit trademark boutique based in Plainview, Long Island, CBS News reports. She’s...
Syosset LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize
A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company won a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize. Iangevity, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the Sept. 9, 2021, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14. The top prize guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million,...
longisland.com
Pumpkin Picking Destinations on Long Island This Fall
With fall finally here at last, there is no better way to usher in the new season than by going pumpkin picking. Whether you're going out with the family for the afternoon or plan to spend the time with a special somebody, heading out to a pumpkin patch is a perfect activity for children and adults alike.
Suffolk County government dealing with fallout due to recent cyberattack
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- Suffolk County's government website, hacked by cyber criminals more than a month ago, is grappling with fallout.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, most vendors who contract with the county are not getting paid. They say they are barely hanging on to hope that the businesses they love won't go under."It's a piece of sunshine every single day,' resident Fahad Khan said.Khan said his family feels blessed to be running the nonprofit learning cottage daycare in Huntington Station. More than half of the 20 children are needy and subsidized through the county's Department of Social Services."That brings...
'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds
A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
longisland.com
New York State Police conduct Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in Oyster Bay, North Hempstead
BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Bolla Market – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Hicksville Fuel – Newbridge Road, Hicksville, NY 11801. Exxon Mobile – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. BP Gas Station – N. Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801. Sunoco Gas Station...
Lee Zeldin, NY GOP gov. candidate, says two people shot outside his Long Island home with daughters present
New York police say that two people were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home, who is the GOP gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming November general election.
Yaphank residents frustrated with plan to bring new waste transfer station to the area
The company Winter Brothers Waste Systems wants to build a waste transfer station across the street from the Brookhaven Town Landfill.
