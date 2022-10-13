Read full article on original website
Zipline, skate ribbon and more planned for Omaha riverfront
3 News now Anchor Zach Williamson gives us an inside look at the work being done at the riverfront, along with updates to what people can expect once the project is complete.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Fall Sunday at Lake Cunningham
It was a cool and sunny Sunday, and lots of people came out to Lake Cunningham in north central Omaha to hike, bike, boat, and fish amid the fall colors. (Photos: Geoff Roth/Fox 42. News)
KETV.com
Dam Grill and Bar, River City Star celebrate before final open day
OMAHA, Neb. — Sunday, Oct. 16, marks the official last day for the Dam Grill and Bar and River City Star. The attraction at Miller's Landing announced they'd lost their lease just over a week ago. The city cited land use restrictions when ending the lease — they said...
KETV.com
Omaha's W. Dale Clark Library demolition underway
OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the site of the former W. Dale Clark Library. Cox Contracting is on the site, tearing down walls, windows and insulation. Costs for the demolition ended up digging deeper into the city's pockets than expected, with the final estimation coming in at $1.1 million — 58% higher than the original bid.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food trucks you don't want to miss
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall has fully arrived in Omaha, and the dropping temperatures are a constant reminder that winter is coming. And winter’s arrival brings with it the end of many great things: baseball, wearing shorts, golfing, and walking the dog without a parka, to name a few.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
Liquor license in limbo for Throwback Arcade Lounge at 14th and Howard
The city says there have been reports of fights, over-serving and public urination at the 'Throwback Arcade Lounge.'
doniphanherald.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
WOWT
Semi truck hits bridge in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi driver collided with a low bridge in Omaha. It happened just before 8 a.m., south of 20th and Woolworth. The semi hit a railroad bridge, which is clearly marked twelve-feet-four-inches in height. The top of the trailer was damaged and northbound traffic was blocked.
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
OMAHA — After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.” But the former four-term city councilman harkens to the lyrics of an old gospel tune in explaining why he didn’t take […] The post Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
