OMAHA — After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to "quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years." But the former four-term city councilman harkens to the lyrics of an old gospel tune in explaining why he didn't take […]

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO