Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall colors mainly stay on the trees a little longer

Again on Friday, expect warmer temperatures west of Billings and cooler to the east, with winds lingering in far southeast Montana. But the winds will be lighter and overall afternoon temperatures will be warmer.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40s. Highs Friday will be in the 60s to mid-70s.

A weak disturbance spins off a deep upper low over the Great Lakes region Friday night through Saturday. This will produce light rain scattered across the area. And Saturday temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler than Friday afternoon.

Sunday starts off cool in the 30s with some areas of potential frost or freeze. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s for Sunday and Monday are average for mid-October but the rest of the week is trending warmer and continued dry.