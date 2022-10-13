ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Fall colors mainly stay on the trees a little longer

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y0LK_0iY9Iwpn00

Again on Friday, expect warmer temperatures west of Billings and cooler to the east, with winds lingering in far southeast Montana. But the winds will be lighter and overall afternoon temperatures will be warmer.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40s. Highs Friday will be in the 60s to mid-70s.

A weak disturbance spins off a deep upper low over the Great Lakes region Friday night through Saturday. This will produce light rain scattered across the area. And Saturday temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler than Friday afternoon.

Sunday starts off cool in the 30s with some areas of potential frost or freeze. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s for Sunday and Monday are average for mid-October but the rest of the week is trending warmer and continued dry.

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

A seasonable rest of the weekend

Tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures around seasonal values. Another high pressure ridge will move into the area bringing warm, dry, and mainly sunny conditions for most of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A very windy Wednesday

Expecting strong winds today with gusts between 40-50 mph possible east of Yellowstone County. A cloudy start with sunshine in the afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open

Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy