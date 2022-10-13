Read full article on original website
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
Roof Above brings new life to a south Charlotte living facility
CHARLOTTE — Roof Above is revamping the outdoor space at one of its housing facilities. On Friday, volunteers with Lowes brought new life to the patio area of the SECU Rise on Clanton in south Charlotte. A total of 66 people, previously experiencing homelessness, have moved into the hotel-turned-apartments.
WBTV
Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Veterinarians report uptick in respiratory disease in dogs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Local veterinarians are reporting a rise in respiratory disease among dogs across Charlotte. Some of those cases are becoming severe. Channel 9 spoke with Charlotte Animal Referral, who says they are seeing about a patient a day. There has been at least one or two more dogs in the hospital at all times for the disease over the last couple of months.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 7-13)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 7 to 13:. • Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94 • East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915...
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
macaronikid.com
The Taylorsville Apple Festival Returns for the 32nd time!
The Taylorsville Apple Festival is returning this year after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Festivities will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, rain or shine. This festival boasts more than 450 booths and vendors offering a variety of apple products,...
Basketball player hosts walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University
CHARLOTTE — Dozens of people went on a walk for survivors of cardiac arrest at Queens University Saturday. The walk, hosted by the Omar Carter Foundation, took around 13 minutes to complete. Carter said that was how long he survived cardiac arrest. Carter said he was playing basketball at...
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
Cotswold Chick-fil-A could be replaced with drive-thru only restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A busy Charlotte Chick-fil-A may be demolished and replaced with a drive-thru only restaurant. The restaurant is located in Cotswold near Randolph Road, an area that’s always clogged with traffic. Renderings of the project show the new Chick-fil-A will not have indoor dining. Instead, it would...
City of Charlotte overlooked qualified businesses, awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overlooked small business owners are questioning a "game-changing" set of paydays the City of Charlotte awarded to a relatively new talent coach during the pandemic without giving others an equal shot. In response to WCNC Charlotte's reporting, the mayor is now asking the city manager to get involved.
country1037fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Polygraph Tests Given To Fishing Contestants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High-end fashion house Balenciaga has done it again. This time, they created a series of purses designed to look like Lay’s potato chip bags. Models carried the tasty totes at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month. The zippered leather clutches were styled in four flavors: Original, Salt and Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. They’ll reportedly sell for $1,800.
