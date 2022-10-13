ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!. Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.
SHELBY, NC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 7-13)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 7 to 13:. • Adam's Mart, 11130 E. Independence Blvd. – 94 • Americana Restaurant, 1628 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 94 • East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man with Down syndrome who was fired from local Wendy’s gets national support

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The community and country are coming together to show their support for a man whose family says was fired from a local Wendy’s restaurant. It’s been one week since Channel 9 first introduced Dennis Peek. He has Down syndrome and his family advocated for him after finding out he was suddenly fired from a Wendy’s in Stanley after almost 22 years, right before he was about to retire.
STANLEY, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Polygraph Tests Given To Fishing Contestants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High-end fashion house Balenciaga has done it again. This time, they created a series of purses designed to look like Lay’s potato chip bags. Models carried the tasty totes at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month. The zippered leather clutches were styled in four flavors: Original, Salt and Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. They’ll reportedly sell for $1,800.
CHARLOTTE, NC

