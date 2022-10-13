Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Liz Truss's government is living hour by hour
The Truss programme for government is dead. This is a hand-to-mouth government, living hour by hour. If you pick up the hint of panic in the air, you're not the only one. Make that a stench. Anything apparently solid quickly becomes air. Now, nearly every element of her prospectus has...
BBC
Jeremy Hunt buries Truss’s economic experiment
Having just conducted what turned out to be the last interview with former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng while across the pond, it certainly seemed like the economic experiment known as "Trussonomics" was dead - even if Liz Truss remained prime minister. I had not expected the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to...
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising...
From leadership flop to chancellor: the surprising return of Jeremy Hunt
Analysis: Ex-foreign secretary once seen as yesterday’s man is now in best position to influence prime minister
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023
The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
peerj.com
biomonitoR: an R package for managing ecological data and calculating biomonitoring indices
Biodiversity, Bioinformatics, Ecology, Data Science, Freshwater Biology. Bioassessment, Decision-making tools, Ecological indicators, Environmental management, Functional metrics, Taxonomic indices. © 2022 Laini et al. Licence. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in...
BBC
Homes in London remain at risk of sewage flooding, report finds
Homes across London remain at risk of being flooded by effluvia as a result of the capital's Victorian sewage system and heavy rainfall. The London Flood Review concluded current infrastructure is unfit for purpose, especially in extreme weather. Downpours last July, equivalent to two months' of rain within two hours,...
BBC
Ulf Kristersson: Swedish parliament elects new PM backed by far right
Sweden's parliament has narrowly elected a new prime minister whose government will be backed by a far-right party. PM Ulf Kristersson's Moderates will form a centre-right coalition with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals. But it will govern with support from the Sweden Democrats (SD), who won a fifth of...
BBC
Trinidad and Tobago country profile
Trinidad and Tobago is one of the wealthiest countries in the Caribbean, thanks to its large reserves of oil and gas, the exploitation of which dominates its economy. Inhabited mostly by people of African and Indian descent, the two-island state enjoys a per-capita income well above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean.
BBC
Robert Pether: 'My Australian husband faces death in an Iraq jail'
When Desree Pether saw a photo of her husband's face for the first time in 17 months, she ran to the bathroom and threw up. "He looks like he's already dead," she tells the BBC. "It haunts me every time I shut my eyes." Australian man Robert Pether looks nothing...
BBC
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
Comments / 0