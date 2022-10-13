Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
wanderwisdom.com
3 Ways to Save on Entertainment in Myrtle Beach
Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. It's no secret that traveling can be expensive, especially if you are hoping to go somewhere that is popular with tourists. Businesses, hotels, and entertainment venues can charge more than their services are worth simply because they are in such high demand.
The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity again; expansion project underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking lots at Myrtle Beach International airport remain near capacity, but a project is underway to remedy the problem, the airport said Friday in a Facebook post. The airport said it will be adding hundreds of new spaces, most of them in the long-term lot. “We thank you for your […]
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
drifttravel.com
Sunny Skies and Seasonal Delights in Myrtle Beach, SC This Fall
If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate, bright blue skies, and endless opportunities for adventure, revelry, and relaxation, The Beach offers a fall experience like no other.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
African-American woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after an African-American woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach asking for patience as they continue to pick-up storm debris & waste
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Myrtle Beach is asking for it's citizens patience and understanding as they have five knuckleboom trucks going to all neighborhoods to pick up all the debris and waste caused by Hurricane Ian. Crews have worked the last two Saturdays and will...
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
WMBF
4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
