wanderwisdom.com

3 Ways to Save on Entertainment in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. It's no secret that traveling can be expensive, especially if you are hoping to go somewhere that is popular with tourists. Businesses, hotels, and entertainment venues can charge more than their services are worth simply because they are in such high demand.
drifttravel.com

Sunny Skies and Seasonal Delights in Myrtle Beach, SC This Fall

If you’re already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate, bright blue skies, and endless opportunities for adventure, revelry, and relaxation, The Beach offers a fall experience like no other.
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
WMBF

4 hospitalized, lanes closed after 2-car crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have been taken to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash with entrapment in Conway Monday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue arrived at 10:34 a.m. at Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3

First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
wpde.com

Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
