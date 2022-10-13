NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A local company recently made sure a U.S. Army veteran had a good roof over his head. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Redeployment Project, Young Construction installed a new roof at the Nora Springs home of Brandon Schmidt. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.

