RITE School grand opening and open house for sustainable living
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Community Education invited the public to learn about The RITE School, which stands for ‘Re-Imagining Tomorrow's Environment.’. The RITE School is a collaboration between Rochester Public Schools and Lowertown neighborhood residents offering classes that focus on living sustainably. Resident Mary Idso has a low energy...
Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday. The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
New roof installed at home of North Iowa veteran
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A local company recently made sure a U.S. Army veteran had a good roof over his head. As part of the Owens Corning Roof Redeployment Project, Young Construction installed a new roof at the Nora Springs home of Brandon Schmidt. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.
