ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars

LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%

Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
GAS PRICE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy