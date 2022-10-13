Read full article on original website
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger
News Corp. and Fox Corp. announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Shares of News Corp. rose...
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1% to $19,457.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2% higher at $1,325.60. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mostly Slip as Recession Fears Weigh, China Holds Medium-Term Rates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as recession fears weigh in over expectations of continued tighten monetary policies around the world. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.25% while the Topix lost 0.93%. The U.S. dollar continued to hover at 32-year highs...
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars
LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
