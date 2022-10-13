ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Hornets Make Decision on LiAngelo Ball

It's move 'em out Saturday in the NBA as teams across the league shuffle through their respective rosters trying to find the best 15 to roll with for the upcoming season. Fan favorite, LiAngelo Ball, was one of four players that were waived by the Charlotte Hornets today, joining Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Jalen Crutcher.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Francisco Examiner

DubsDash: Warriors announce multi-year DoorDash partnership

The Golden State Warriors begin their dash toward another NBA Championship Wednesday, and they'll now have the help of DoorDash should they, or anyone else visiting Chase Center, get hungry along the way. The 2022 NBA Champion announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash Monday. A key component allows fans attending games and events at Chase Center to order in-arena food and beverage items using the DoorDash mobile app. The Warriors...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Report: Broncos Expected to Activate S Justin Simmons for MNF

Following four weeks on the shelf, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons appears ready to return to the starting lineup. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Simmons, recovered from a quad injury, is expected to be activated off injured reserve for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers — news all but confirmed by the Broncos themselves.
DENVER, CO
The Atlantic

Do Sports Matter?

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked readers, What role should sports play...
NFL
Centre Daily

Tennessee Upset Over Alabama Upends College Football Coaches Poll

After a tumultuous Saturday in college football, the coaches poll looks very different this week. There is a new top team in the country, as Georgia replaces Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 after a last-second loss at Tennessee, with the Volunteers jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 thanks to the win. As a result of Alabama’s drop, Ohio State and Michigan each have moved up one spot from where they were last week, while Clemson remains ranked No. 5.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy