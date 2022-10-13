After a tumultuous Saturday in college football, the coaches poll looks very different this week. There is a new top team in the country, as Georgia replaces Alabama in the No. 1 spot. The Crimson Tide moved down to No. 6 after a last-second loss at Tennessee, with the Volunteers jumping from No. 8 to No. 4 thanks to the win. As a result of Alabama’s drop, Ohio State and Michigan each have moved up one spot from where they were last week, while Clemson remains ranked No. 5.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO