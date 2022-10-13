ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts

Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Felt Like He Had More in The Tank

Tyler Anderson was on the hill for what happened to be the Dodgers' final game of the season, and he did not disappoint. Anderson showed up and showed out in their elimination game as he went, five innings strong, allowing only two hits, zero earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts in his 86 pitches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions

After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason. Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

RUMOR: Kevin Long Under Consideration for MLB Managerial Vacancies

When a team finds success in dramatic fashion, their coaching staff tends to become the target of other organizations. Thus, it would seem the talent-poaching hunt is coming for the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long is under consideration for the multitude of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be

Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

Do Sports Matter?

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked readers, What role should sports play...
NFL
San Francisco Examiner

DubsDash: Warriors announce multi-year DoorDash partnership

The Golden State Warriors begin their dash toward another NBA Championship Wednesday, and they'll now have the help of DoorDash should they, or anyone else visiting Chase Center, get hungry along the way. The 2022 NBA Champion announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash Monday. A key component allows fans attending games and events at Chase Center to order in-arena food and beverage items using the DoorDash mobile app. The Warriors...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

