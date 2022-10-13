Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts
Dodger fans knew we had the talent and experience to win a World Series, but everyone had the same concern. Will Dave Roberts be able to make the right decisions and strategies to lead this team to another title? This team failed to reach a World Series after setting a franchise record of 111 wins in the regular season.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Kershaw Says He’s “Most Likely” Going to Return Next Season
Clayton Kershaw has spent 15 years in Dodgers uniform since he was drafted in 2006 before making his major league debut in 2008. Last offseason, the former Cy Young winner signed a one-year $17 million dollar contract with additional incentives dependent on how many game starts he got. But the...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reflects On Falling Short of World Series Once Again
So, the Dodgers won 111 regular season games just to fall in the NLDS to their division rival the Padres, multiple games short of their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. Clayton Kershaw, who got the start for Game 2 of the NLDS wasn't expecting to be headed back...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Felt Like He Had More in The Tank
Tyler Anderson was on the hill for what happened to be the Dodgers' final game of the season, and he did not disappoint. Anderson showed up and showed out in their elimination game as he went, five innings strong, allowing only two hits, zero earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts in his 86 pitches.
Centre Daily
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason. Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this...
Centre Daily
Josh Naylor Trolls Gerrit Cole With Rock the Baby Celebration After Game 4 Home Run
CLEVELAND — After homering off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday night, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor trolled the Yankees ace as he sprinted around the bases. Cleveland's slugger rocked the baby multiple times. It didn't take a lip reading specialist to...
Centre Daily
The Streak Is Over, Cal Quantrill Records Loss At Progressive Field
Well, all good things must come to an end. Heading into Sunday night's game four of the ALDS, Cal Quantrill had a record of 14-0 at Progressive Field. He hadn't lost there since being traded to Cleveland by the San Diego Padres back in the summer of 2020. Quantrill and...
Centre Daily
RUMOR: Kevin Long Under Consideration for MLB Managerial Vacancies
When a team finds success in dramatic fashion, their coaching staff tends to become the target of other organizations. Thus, it would seem the talent-poaching hunt is coming for the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long is under consideration for the multitude of...
Centre Daily
NBA Team Shows What the Future of Sports Broadcasting Could Be
Despite the major changes to the television landscape since cord cutting transformed the industry, sports broadcasting on the national level has remained relatively steady. National viewers can still find most of the sports they love on the same channels they've been on for decades. But it's viewers at the local...
Do Sports Matter?
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked readers, What role should sports play...
NFL・
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
DubsDash: Warriors announce multi-year DoorDash partnership
The Golden State Warriors begin their dash toward another NBA Championship Wednesday, and they'll now have the help of DoorDash should they, or anyone else visiting Chase Center, get hungry along the way. The 2022 NBA Champion announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash Monday. A key component allows fans attending games and events at Chase Center to order in-arena food and beverage items using the DoorDash mobile app. The Warriors...
