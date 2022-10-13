Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Taqueria 304 gives back to the Friendly City
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an effort to be philanthropic and give back to the city of Wheeling post-pandemic, Taqueria 304 hosted their first ever Disc Golf Scramble at Wheeling University. Teams of three were able to pay to sign up ahead of time, and the registration fee included...
Metro News
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
WTRF
Want a holiday job? How about being a Salvation Army bell ringer?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Salvation Army of Ohio and Marshall counties is looking for bell ringers for their upcoming Christmas kettle campaign. And they’re willing to pay them. They need ringers in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties. To illustrate the importance of the job, they have some catchy...
Local Applebee’s to let ‘Kids Eat Free’ this Halloween
Select Applebee's are offering a special limited time deal that will allow kids to eat free on Oct. 31.
WDTV
Unseasonable cold air fuels first snow of the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another nice day, but the comfortable temperatures come to an abrupt halt tonight. A dry cold front crossing overnight will usher in a strong flow of cold air from the northwest, keeping tomorrow’s high temperatures from getting above the mid-50s. Winds are also expected to be picking up, sustained at about 10-15mph but gusting to 25-30mph. Clouds will dominate the sky Monday, but continued NWerly flow will bring in moisture from the Great Lakes to begin snowfall Tuesday morning, just in time to make for a slick morning commute. Precipitation continues through the day but scattered, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s in the lowlands, snow in those areas changes to a rain/snow mix, or rain entirely. However, the higher terrain stays cold enough to maintain snowfall. This scattered activity continues through Tuesday night, and overnight as temperatures fall again, precip everywhere transitions back to snow. This will then affect the Wednesday morning commute, then the snow tapers off through the remainder of the morning, likely gone by the afternoon. For accumulation, highest elevations are looking at about half an inch to an inch, and the further down the mountains you go, the lower that total will be, all the way down to just a dusting.
WTRF
NAMI’s 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – NAMI is the National Alliance for Mental Illness in Greater Wheeling and is the only national alliance affiliate in the entire state of West Virginia. This 7th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness works with several community partners and residents in the Ohio Valley to...
WDTV
Coldest temps of the season on their way
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was beautiful, sunny day, just a bit windy thanks to a dry cold front crossing over us. Tomorrow, expect temperatures around average (mid to upper 60s), a mix of clouds and sun, and less wind, but still a little breezy. In the PM, there may come a bit of showers; they’re mostly expected to stay in the south of the state, but a few showers could jut up into our southern and/or eastern counties. Overnight into Monday, another strong front crosses over us, ushering in strong northwesterly flow, dropping temperatures significantly. Monday is likely to just be cloudy and windy, but as strong flow persists, we may start to see flurries showing up early Tuesday morning, especially in the mountains. This precip may not last all day; the most precipitation will come later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where it would be more likely for the lowlands to see precipitation, if at all. In the lowlands, it may be more of a rain/snow mix, but the mountains can expect temperatures to be cold enough to sustain snow. Highest elevations could see half an inch to an inch of accumulation by the end of the snow late Wednesday morning, and the farther down the mountains you go, you’re looking at a dusting at most. Still, this could be a nuisance for travel, so drive carefully in your morning commute. Temperatures will reconcile under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week, getting back to the 60s for next weekend.
Dancing and “singing” to help kids at Lip Sync Challenge
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a clash of costumes and choreography on the Capitol stage Saturday night as the Lip Sync Challenge returned. Six stars from around the Ohio Valley Milli Vanilli-ed to support A Special Wish, which makes dreams happen for local children. They dazzled the crowd by imitating pop culture treasures like […]
WTRF
Scarecrow Lane at Cockayne is BACK!
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cockayne Farmstead is bringing back Scarecrow Lane for businesses, organizations, clubs, and individuals to design and build their own scarecrow to display on the lawn. From October 15-31, community members can admire the scarecrows during Cockayne’s regular operating hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m....
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Bridgeport girl finally gets her ‘Make-A-Wish’ granted
11-year-old Jaelyn Myers from Bridgeport had her "Make-A-Wish" granted on Sept. 19-23 with a total VIP package trip to Los Angeles from Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
WDTV
DOH: Maintenance crews ready for first snow of the season
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Maintenance crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways in counties across north-central West Virginia are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average of 86...
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
WTAP
Marietta has a new fire inspector
MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years. He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community. Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector. Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in...
WTRF
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Police: Auto accident on Ohio 7 claims Marietta woman’s life
MARIETTA — A Marietta woman was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Washington County, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jean R. Pekach, 92, was killed in a collision with a 2010 Mazda 3 driven by Jimella J. Bigley, 51, of Ravenswood on Ohio 7 near milepost 27 in Marietta Township, the patrol said.
WTRF
Be a Buddy, Not a Bully with Bordas & Bordas and WTRF
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Parents, did you know 1 in 5 students reports being bullied? That’s according to the National Bullying Prevention Center. This month, 7News is hoping you’ll help us do something about it. WTRF has once again partnered with Bordas & Bordas for the “Be...
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Comments / 2