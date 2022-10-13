Read full article on original website
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'
"I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism," Brady joked when asked about his decision to invest in a pickleball league Tom Brady would absolutely draft former teammate Rob Gronkowski — in pickleball. The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media on Thursday as he prepared for week 6 of the NFL season, and talked about his latest business venture: investing in Major League Pickleball. As he delves into the fast-growing sport, Brady was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates would make his team. Brady's...
Bills LB Von Miller: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ‘Hall of Famer’
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller discussed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at length ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Tom Brady curses out O-line amid frustrating first half in Pittsburgh
BOSTON -- Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions on Sunday. Rarely, though, does the viewer at home get to hear what he was saying.This time, sideline microphones caught Brady as he berated his offensive linemen for their play in the first half in Pittsburgh. It was ... not polite at all."You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled.The audio cut in and out, but it then sounded like Brady said, "You get your [bleeping] ass kicked" when telling his teammates what's going wrong.(Video here, with an obvious warning for language.)Brady was...
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat
Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week in his first career NFL start, the rookie quarterback played even better in Sunday's 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 6.
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
Patriots players, Belichick react to Zappe's excellent performance vs. Browns
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played a huge role in that success. Zappe made his second career NFL start Sunday in the Patriots' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as New England cruised to a 38-15 victory. Zappe also became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to win his first two career starts with a QB rating of 100 or better in each of those games.
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner wears cheesehead to celebrate beating Packers, Allen Lazard not amused
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in a mood to celebrate after today’s win in Green Bay. Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not appreciate the way Gardner went about it. After the game, Gardner put on a cheesehead and celebrated as he walked toward the tunnel. Lazard saw what Gardner was doing, ran up behind him and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner’s head before continuing to jog toward the Packers’ locker room.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through
It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
Here's what caused DeVante Parker's sideline spat with Troy Brown
The New England Patriots were all smiles after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But before the Patriots piled on, things got pretty heated between wide receiver DeVante Parker and wide receivers coach Troy Brown. After New England's opening offensive drive ended in a field goal, Parker and...
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups
The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc
Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
Patriots-Browns takeaways: Zappe makes statement in 38-15 rout
What a difference two weeks makes. The New England Patriots sat at 1-3 through four games of the 2022 season and were down to their third-string quarterback after losing Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to injury. Since then, all Bailey Zappe and the Patriots have done is outscore their opponents 66-15 to storm back to .500 after Sunday's impressive 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding because Belichick had too much going on
The quarterback attended the wedding of the owner of his former team. The coach of the team was a no-show. One team won on Sunday in Cleveland, and the other team lost on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Patriots coach Bill Belichick, appearing on WEEI radio, explained on Monday morning that he...
Jalen Hurts takes huge, necessary step with win over Cowboys
It did not go well last time Jalen Hurts faced the Cowboys. It was Week 3 last year at AT&T Stadium, and Anthony Brown picked off Hurts’ third pass of the game and then Trevon Diggs picked off his third pass of the second half and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown.
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
