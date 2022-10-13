Read full article on original website
coveleaderpress.com
Altrusa International of Copperas Cove holds 20th annual golf classic
Golfers took to the Hills of Cove Golf Course Saturday morning, playing a sport they love while raising money for a great cause. The 20th Annual Altrusa International of Copperas Cove TX Fall Golf Classic: Aiming for Literacy started at 8 a.m. The event was a 4-person scramble with 12 teams of four people each. In addition to the golfing, Altrusa also had a raffle, gave away goodie bags to all participants, and gave away door prizes.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Moose Lodge raises funds for PWA with Bras for a Cause
Men of the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge strutted their stuff in bedazzled and blinged-out bras on Saturday night. The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge held a Bras for a Cause bra decorating contest and auction to raise money for the Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit organization that helps affected by cancer. The event kicked off with an Italian dinner for $7 a plate followed up with the bra auction and certificate presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
blackchronicle.com
Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
kurv.com
Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple
The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council to look at funding to construct interchange to join SH9 with Business 190
Those on the north side of Copperas Cove who have been wishing for a way to access stores and other businesses on the east side of the city without having to drive through town may be a little closer to seeing that wish come true. At Tuesday night’s upcoming city...
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
fox44news.com
Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
fox44news.com
Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
KWTX
‘Changed our lives forever’: 5K race named for Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin honors domestic violence victims
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A sea of yellow gathered Saturday morning at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple to commemorate the 4th annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial 5k race, hosted by Priceless Beginnings. “This was an idea I had from the beginning to make sure we took something good...
WacoTrib.com
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation
TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
WacoTrib.com
Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid
The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home. Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a...
KWTX
Euthanization scare at Humane Society of Central Texas inspires locals to adopt, foster
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been all hands on deck at the Humane Society of Central Texas since they announced they were experiencing a ‘code red,’ or over-capacity kennels, once again. Yesterday, the shelter posted on Facebook that if they didn’t get enough animals adopted or fostered...
fox44news.com
Three injured in Bell County crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
KWTX
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett, 67, who retired in 2019 after 30 years at Channel 10, but continues to anchor weekend mornings, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and in true “Rusty style,” he’s finding a way to find sunshine in the rain.
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
Come Celebrate The Grand Opening Of K’lean Kuts N’ Kicks
I love when the community comes together and new entrepreneurs venture out and build businesses right here in Killeen, Texas. On October 15th at 10 am, the Klean Kuts N Kicks will be having a grand opening up this event is going to be absolutely amazing. LET'S GET READY TO...
