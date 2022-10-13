ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Comments / 0

Related
coveleaderpress.com

Altrusa International of Copperas Cove holds 20th annual golf classic

Golfers took to the Hills of Cove Golf Course Saturday morning, playing a sport they love while raising money for a great cause. The 20th Annual Altrusa International of Copperas Cove TX Fall Golf Classic: Aiming for Literacy started at 8 a.m. The event was a 4-person scramble with 12 teams of four people each. In addition to the golfing, Altrusa also had a raffle, gave away goodie bags to all participants, and gave away door prizes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Moose Lodge raises funds for PWA with Bras for a Cause

Men of the Copperas Cove Moose Lodge strutted their stuff in bedazzled and blinged-out bras on Saturday night. The Copperas Cove Moose Lodge held a Bras for a Cause bra decorating contest and auction to raise money for the Pink Warrior Angels, a non-profit organization that helps affected by cancer. The event kicked off with an Italian dinner for $7 a plate followed up with the bra auction and certificate presentation starting at 7:30 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.
KILLEEN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire at the Robinson Family Farm shuts down business

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has determined to shut its doorways on Oct. sixteenth with plans to renew operation subsequent weekend, in line with their new Facebook publish. About 73 automobiles have been destroyed by a hearth that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
kurv.com

Grass Fire Destroys 70+ Cars Parked At Fall Festival In Temple

The Bell County Fire Marshal says a discarded cigarette may have started a grass fire that destroyed more than 70 cars in Temple on Saturday. People attending the Robinson Family Farm’s Fall Festival Celebration had parked the cars in a grassy field. Bell County is under a burn ban because of the ongoing drought. No injuries were reported.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
MARLIN, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Three injured in Bell County crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Three people were injured in a Bell County crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 11:54 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash between three vehicles on Highway 281 – about eight miles north of Lampasas. A 2019 Black Ford Fiesta passenger car, operated by a 23-year-old woman from Lampasas, was traveling northbound on Highway 281 in the inside lane. A 2017 Black Toyota Yaris Passenger car, operated by a 39-year-old woman from Lampasas, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 281 and CR-2227 in the inside lane of Highway 281 – facing northbound preparing to turn left onto CR-2227.
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy