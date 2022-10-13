Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Benefits of aspirin in patient subgroup; fish oil supplement risks
Older adults with elevated lipoprotein(a)-associated genotypes may benefit from low-dose aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events, according to researchers. Previous results from the ASPREE trial showed that low-dose aspirin did not reduce CVD risk vs. placebo, but Paul Lacaze, PhD, and colleagues further examined a subgroup of the trial participants who carry genotypes associated with elevated plasma Lp(a) to see if they benefitted from aspirin. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
Healthline
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
ajmc.com
Improved Treatment Adherence, Clinical Outcomes Associated With Digital Intervention in Atopic Dermatitis
A digitally delivered targeted intervention of symptom and trigger education, treatment reminders, lifestyle coaching, and healthy lifestyle support demonstrated significant improvements in treatment adherence and related clinical outcomes among Icelandic patients with atopic dermatitis. A digitally delivered targeted intervention demonstrated significant improvements in treatment adherence and related clinical outcomes among...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
