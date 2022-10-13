ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alberto Del Rio on Saraya Signing with AEW, If He Would Still Work with AEW Now That She’s There

By Marc Middleton
wrestlingheadlines.com
 5 days ago
ringsidenews.com

Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler

Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return

He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
MMA Fighting

‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall

For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown

With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)

WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kimber Lee Confirms That She Is Still Signed With IMPACT

Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Kimber Lee, who confirmed with the publication that she is still with IMPACT Wrestling, as the deal she signed was for three years. That and more can be found in the highlights below. Says she signed a three-year deal...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE House Show Results From Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22

Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna...
PHOENIX, AZ
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Receive Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his D-Generation X stablemates. However, Nash doesn’t think Triple H will get a solo induction because he simply won’t put himself in there now that he’s in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Mr. Kennedy Takes Responsibility For Real Life Issues With Top WWE Superstars

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling program recently conducted an interview with former Money In The Bank winner Mr. Kennedy, who spoke on a number of topics, including how he had real-life issues with Randy Orton and John Cena, issues that he acknowledges were partly on him. Check out Kennedy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled

A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

