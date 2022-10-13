Alberto Del Rio on Saraya Signing with AEW, If He Would Still Work with AEW Now That She’s There

Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Praises ‘Master’ Villain Jerry Lawler
Bret Hart spoke about memorable matches he’s had in WWE against Glenn Jacobs and Jerry “The King” Lawler on the most recent edition of “Table For 3. The episode featured Hart, Lawler, and Kane. In 1995 at King of the Ring, Hart and Lawler would square...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Remembers When Vince McMahon Decided To Take A Chance On Rey Mysterio As A Main Event Act In WWE
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero spoke about WWE superstar Rey Mysterio, and how the now-retired Vince McMahon was not keen on letting the lucha-libre legend be a main event act due to his size, but eventually coming around and giving the former world champion a chance. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
MMA Fighting
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kimber Lee Confirms That She Is Still Signed With IMPACT
Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston recently conducted an interview with Kimber Lee, who confirmed with the publication that she is still with IMPACT Wrestling, as the deal she signed was for three years. That and more can be found in the highlights below. Says she signed a three-year deal...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Calls Bray Wyatt A Big-Time Player In The Wrestling Industry, Happy He’s Back In WWE
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the return of Bray Wyatt, and explains why the Eater of Worlds is a big-time player in the wrestling industry. Ross adds that he is quite happy that Wyatt is back in WWE. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Who He Thinks Is The Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H Reveals Idea Behind The White Rabbit Project, How Many Fans Used WWE QR Codes, More
WWE reportedly had more than 1 million users interact with the White Rabbit QR codes that were hidden on RAW and SmackDown in the lead-up to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return at Extreme Rules. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with Katie Campione of The Wrap and gave...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Receive Solo WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his D-Generation X stablemates. However, Nash doesn’t think Triple H will get a solo induction because he simply won’t put himself in there now that he’s in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mr. Kennedy Takes Responsibility For Real Life Issues With Top WWE Superstars
The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling program recently conducted an interview with former Money In The Bank winner Mr. Kennedy, who spoke on a number of topics, including how he had real-life issues with Randy Orton and John Cena, issues that he acknowledges were partly on him. Check out Kennedy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled
A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
