Los Angeles, CA

LA Politicians’ ‘Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Indigenous, Anti-LGBTQ’ Rhetoric in Secret Recording Prompts State AG Investigation

By Meghann Cuniff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Comments / 12

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Nothing to investigate other than the progressives false narrative that all minorities love each other and are united in the efforts disenfranchise white voters.

Reply(1)
7
Reno72
3d ago

It’s what they do behind closed doors when they think no one is watching but outwardly put on a show.

Reply
10
Ron Miskie
2d ago

They should all be fired or resign immediately…no investigation is needed…they have the tape!!!!Get it done already stop with the bs.

Reply
2
Related
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Mike Bonin tearfully addresses enraged crowd at LA City Council meeting

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin addressed a large crowd gathered inside of Los Angeles City Council chambers on Tuesday, emotionally calling for the resignation of his counterparts who targeted his Black adopted son in a series of racist comments leaked to the public over the weekend. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., was blocked from beginning on schedule as hundreds of protestors gathered both inside and outside of LA City Hall to express their outrage over the scandal. On Sunday, The Los Angeles Times released audio recording of Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Councilmember president Nury Martinez resigns after leaked audio of racist comments

Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office. Martinez issued a public apology Sunday over statements she says she made "in a moment of intense frustration and anger." The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Comments / 0

