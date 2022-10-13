LA Politicians’ ‘Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Indigenous, Anti-LGBTQ’ Rhetoric in Secret Recording Prompts State AG Investigation

Nury Martinez resigned Monday as Los Angeles City Council president after leaked audio of racist comments prompted public outcry for her removal from office. Martinez issued a public apology Sunday over statements she says she made "in a moment of intense frustration and anger." The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times, Martinez along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were present...

