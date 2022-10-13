SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple people are recovering after a bad wreck in Sumter County. In a post on Facebook, the Sumter County Fire and Rescue says the wreck happened Friday night around 9:40 p.m. on Highway 280 West and Wise Road. Officials say a crew-cab pickup truck with three people inside collided with an electrical utility company bucket truck. Rescue crews were able to get everyone out of the trucks safely. Crews on the scene determined their best method of treatment would be using medical helicopters. Two flew to the scene, along with additional aid from Webster County.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO