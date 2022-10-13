Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time.
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Sumter County (Americus, GA)
Sumter Counter Fire Rescue reported a car crash in Sumter County that injured two people. The crash happened on Highway 280 West and Wise Road at 9:40 p.m. According to the police, a crew-cab pickup truck collided with an electrical utility company bucket truck.
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder case, according to Attorney General Chris Carr. Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr. and Jamarrie Markel Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery and other violent crimes and weapons charges.
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
Albany man wanted on multiple charges
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 27-year-old Deion Demark Coleman. Coleman is wanted for probation violation and other pending charges. He stands 5’09’ and weighs 178 pounds. Anyone with any information concerning Coleman should call Crime Stoppers at (229)...
Several people hurt in Sumter County crash, two helicopters and multiple agencies respond
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple people are recovering after a bad wreck in Sumter County. In a post on Facebook, the Sumter County Fire and Rescue says the wreck happened Friday night around 9:40 p.m. on Highway 280 West and Wise Road. Officials say a crew-cab pickup truck with three people inside collided with an electrical utility company bucket truck. Rescue crews were able to get everyone out of the trucks safely. Crews on the scene determined their best method of treatment would be using medical helicopters. Two flew to the scene, along with additional aid from Webster County.
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
22-year-old Albany man wanted for possession of firearm and other charges
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges. 22-year-old Dlaryon Lamarcus Poole, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Poole stands at...
Man arrested on 15 warrants after shooting at multiple people in Cordele, CPD says
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges after shooting at multiple people, according to the Cordele Police Department (CPD). Mico Dennard Waters, 21, is charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of pointing a gun at another and two counts of stalking.
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
