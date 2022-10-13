ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week

Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WPTV asked about the reason...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda

Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others." Gregory is a volunteer from...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock. As its population surges past 200,000, one question facing the city of Port Lucie is not just where will everyone live, but how will the roads handle all of the traffic.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise

Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
Click10.com

Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter

Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon. The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1. Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.
JUPITER, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City

The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
TAMARAC, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunbathing gator removed by FWC from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunbathing gator had his beach time cut short after he was removed by Fish and Wildlife officials on Delray Beach. This happened Wednesday, after Fish and Wildlife received calls about an alligator being a nuisance on Delray Beach. Lifeguards on the beach took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

