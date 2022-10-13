Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Related
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week
Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WPTV asked about the reason...
wflx.com
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
wflx.com
Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda
Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others." Gregory is a volunteer from...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock. As its population surges past 200,000, one question facing the city of Port Lucie is not just where will everyone live, but how will the roads handle all of the traffic.
wflx.com
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot...
wflx.com
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise
Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
cw34.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
wflx.com
Heavy rains flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
Heavy downpours caused flooding in northern Palm Beach County on Thursday afternoon. The Tequesta Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of flooding on U.S. 1. Police said earlier in the day that the intersection of U.S. 1 at Beach Road, along with the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Bridge Road, were both closed due to severe flooding.
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunbathing gator removed by FWC from Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A sunbathing gator had his beach time cut short after he was removed by Fish and Wildlife officials on Delray Beach. This happened Wednesday, after Fish and Wildlife received calls about an alligator being a nuisance on Delray Beach. Lifeguards on the beach took immediate action to make sure everyone was safe.
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
wflx.com
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years. "This is...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Comments / 1