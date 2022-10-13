Read full article on original website
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 7) “Frenemies”, trailer, release date
After Beth makes a major discovery on The Gambler’s laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Network: The CW. Episode title: “Frenemies”. Release date: October 19, 2022 at 8pm...
Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date
The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. Startattle.com – Station 19 | ABC. Station 19 (Season 6 Episode 3) “Dancing with Our Hands Tied”, trailer, release date. Station 19 Season 6 Episode...
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 3) “Where There’s Smoke…” trailer, release date
When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting illegal ma—uana crops. This episode was directed by Eagle Egilsson and written by David Gould. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “Where There’s Smoke…”...
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date
When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘Blue Bloods’: First Look at Episode 2 Confirms Jamie Reagan’s Health Outlook
While last week’s Blue Bloods episode left us wary about the health of Jamie Reagan, we get a glimpse into Episode 2. This Friday’s episode has its usual twists and turns. Fans of the show look forward to a few storylines blending together. Don’t worry, we’ll all get a few good morsels this week. But what about Jamie?
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
Emily Blunt is going to blow your mind in Prime Video’s new western The English
For those of us who love a well-made Western, the newly released trailer offering the first look at Prime Video’s forthcoming series The English is nothing less than two-and-a-half minutes of sheer, utter bliss. “I’ll tell you a story,” Emily Blunt’s aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, says at the...
Home of the Week: Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s $17.5 Million LA Estate in Hancock Park
There are legendary rock-and-roll families, and then there are the Osbournes. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, Jack—they’re truly first-name famous. From music-making to reality television, the Osbournes have been crucial components of celebrity and pop culture for nearly half a century. Now as the Osbournes consider a return to England,...
Netflix Leads TV Nominations for Casting Society’s 2023 Artios Awards
The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and everything’s coming up Netflix. The streaming service netted 10 nominations, the most of any network across the board, for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category. Apple TV+, HBO, HBO Max, and Hulu all follow with 5 nominations each. The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award...
EW.com
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings
UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect
The last episode of 'Chesapeake Shores' is nearly here. Find out how to watch the series finale of the Hallmark Channel series.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips
ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 5) “Haunted House”, trailer, release date
Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home. Startattle.com – Chicago Fire | NBC. – Christian Stolte as Randall “Mouch” McHolland. – Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo. – Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter.
George Clooney Renovated His Studio City House! See Photos of His Family-Friendly Home
As one of Hollywood’s leading men, it’s no surprise that George Clooney lives in a home fit for royalty. The Ticket to Paradise star and his wife, Amal Clooney, had their house in Studio City, California, completely renovated. Now, it’s the perfect place to raise their two children, twins Alexander and Ella.
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 3) “Hail, Mary!”, Horror, trailer, release date
Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years old. – Blaise...
From Scratch (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Zoe Saldana, trailer, release date
From Scratch follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), an American artist who finds romance with a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy. Startattle.com – From Scratch | Netflix. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 21,...
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date
Reginald and Sarah go on their first date. Startattle.com – Reginald the Vampire | SYFY. Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date. Reginald Baskin tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him d–d. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.
