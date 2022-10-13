ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 3) “Woah Black Betty” trailer, release date

When S.W.A.T.’s armored vehicle is stolen, the squad must team up with FBI Agent Vasquez (guest star Jessica Camacho), a former LAPD officer who was once denied a position on the S.W.A.T. team, to stop the vehicle from being used in a potential t–rorist attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Netflix Leads TV Nominations for Casting Society’s 2023 Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America (CSA) announced the television, theatre, short film and short form series nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, and everything’s coming up Netflix. The streaming service netted 10 nominations, the most of any network across the board, for the ceremony honoring the contribution of Casting Professionals in each category. Apple TV+, HBO, HBO Max, and Hulu all follow with 5 nominations each. The winners will not be revealed until March 9, 2023, as submissions for feature film nominees don’t open up until November 1. Those nominees will be announced on January 6, 2023. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award...
'Revenge' grows, beats 'CSI' in early ratings

UPDATE: Great news for Revenge fans: The ABC freshman drama reversed its post-premiere ratings decline and grew for the first time. But the reason why the show improved is a mystery worthy of a TV crime drama. Here's the deal: Revenge (7.9 million viewers, 2.7 adults 18-49) beat CSI (12.7...
TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips

ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
From Scratch (2022 miniseries) Netflix, Zoe Saldana, trailer, release date

From Scratch follows Amy (Zoe Saldaña), an American artist who finds romance with a Sicilian chef (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in Italy. Startattle.com – From Scratch | Netflix. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents. Network: Netflix. Release date: October 21,...
Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date

Reginald and Sarah go on their first date. Startattle.com – Reginald the Vampire | SYFY. Reginald the Vampire (Season 1 Episode 3) “Hypnos”, trailer, release date. Reginald Baskin tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him d–d. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own.
