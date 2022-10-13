‘The Voice’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Voice contestant Nolan Neal died due to a fatal overdose involving fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office.

The late singer, who was vocal about his struggle with substance abuse, was pronounced dead at age 41 after being found in his apartment on July 18.

​​A spokesperson told Page Six that the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity.” In addition to fentanyl, morphine, methamphetamine and acetyl fentanyl were also present in Neal’s bloodstream, according to his autopsy report.

The member of the rock band Hinder shared that he relapsed after joining, citing his own internal pressures to fit in with the members. The singer also revealed he was battling substance abuse during his time on The Voice in an interview with WBIR in 2020. “I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” Neal told WBIR in July 2020. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying.”

Nolan also gained popularity on America’s Got Talent , appearing on season 15 and wooing audiences with his live performance of single “Send Me a Butterfly.”

Both The Voice and America’s Got Talent expressed their condolences to Neal’s family on social media. “We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal ,” the shows’ statement read. “His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time.”

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell also expressed his condolences in an interview with People . “Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years. I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon,” said Cowell. “Every time it happens, because you’ve gotten to know them, it’s horrible.”