Lottery

$494 million dollar Mega Millions drawing happening Friday

By Bivian Contreras
 3 days ago
The next Mega Millions drawing is happening on Oct. 14.

The jackpot is $494 million dollars or $248 million cash payout.

If there is a winner, it will be the 12th largest jackpot in the game's history.

The last jackpot was nearly $1.4 billion dollars, which was won on July 29, making it the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

