Twitter says Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over proposed acquisition

By Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter
 4 days ago
Federal authorities are allegedly investigating Elon Musk over his attempt at acquiring Twitter.

The Tesla CEO is being scrutinized over his attempted acquisition, according to filings submitted by Twitter's legal team. It is unclear what federal authorities were investigating Musk or what documents were sought, but the request was filed after Musk agreed to purchase the company.

"Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter," the legal team said in an Oct. 6 filing, according to Bloomberg. Twitter's lawyers requested that Musk's team provide the same documents because they "bear upon key issues in this litigation."

Musk has faced some scrutiny from financial regulators over his conduct in acquiring Twitter. This includes the Securities and Exchange Commission sending a letter to the billionaire asking about Musk's decision to disclose his 9.2% stake in Twitter after the legally required deadline.

Musk and Twitter had clashed in the Delaware Court of Chancery since June when Musk decided to end his planned purchase of Twitter for $44 billion. Musk attempted to justify the end of the deal by claiming that the company was lying about the number of spam bots on the platform, while Twitter argued that Musk pulled out after seeing his stock value drop.

On Oct. 3, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to uphold his price once he had secured funding and the trial had ended. The judge overseeing Twitter's lawsuit against Musk agreed to stay the suit until Oct. 28 so the two parties could finalize the deal.

MB sc
3d ago

musk told everyone the day he changed from a dem to a republican that the press would go after him. it took less than 48 hours for the msm to print he sexualy harassed a women and paid her 250k to shut up. its no surprise that this administration is targeting all of their enemies as long as big tech censors the truth.

tom peppin t.v.
3d ago

offcourse he's being investigated, he's working against the liberals narrative, the fbi don't do actual fbi work anymore, they only investigate as a retaliatory measure now lmao.🤨

Buckhead
3d ago

another political witch Hunt anybody that gets in the way of the deep State cabal's plans is a target of the filthy dirty deep thugs

