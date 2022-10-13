ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0PEs_0iY9GEw700

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday night announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. that will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelan migrants—those who have preexisting ties to the U.S., and someone in the U.S. who can provide financial and other support—to travel by air to an authorized port of entry.

The plan is intended to ease pressure at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the United States illegally will be returned to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and become eligible to work here.”

More than half of Venezuelan migrants in the country reside in Florida, about 150,000 migrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute —a think tank that studies migration across the world. The increase of people fleeing the country comes after years of economic and political destabilization.

Migrants loaded in buses, planes

The announcement comes as Republican governors have criticized the Biden administration for failing to curb immigration, and have taken to loading migrants in buses and sending them to Democratic-controlled cities for publicity stunts, drumming up anti-immigration rhetoric in advance of the midterm elections.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently flew dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent island off the coast of Massachusetts, without notifying the local government in what critics blasted as a publicity stunt.

Those migrants filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis, and the U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether the governor improperly used funds earned from interest accumulated on coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds. Multiple media reports found that many of the migrants who boarded the flights were told they would be provided with jobs and housing.

Additionally, an investigation by Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar into the flights from Texas to Florida has classified the group of Venezuelan migrants as crime victims. While they help with the investigation, they’ll be allowed to stay in the U.S., according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

Increase in migrants at the border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in August that 55,333 migrants encountered at the border came from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, a 175% increase from last year.

“Almost four times as many Venezuelans as last year attempted to cross our southern border, placing their lives in the hands of ruthless smuggling organizations,” DHS wrote in its announcement . “Meanwhile, irregular migration from northern Central America is down by a quarter from the level encountered last year.”

CBP noted in its report that a “large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a higher-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border.”

The Trump administration enacted Title 42, a designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has allowed border patrol officials to turn migrants away at the border for health reasons.  The Biden administration has tried to scrap the program, but a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the White House from ending it.

Those Venezuelans migrants qualifying under the new program must also go through a national screening and public safety process and be up-to-date on vaccinations.

Any U.S. citizen—including business or other organizations—can “support a potential beneficiary from Venezuela,” according to the DHS website . Those U.S. citizens will have to prove they can provide financial or other support for up to two years.

DHS said Venezuelan migrants will not qualify if they have been ordered to leave the country in the last five years; have crossed any ports of entry without authorization after Wednesday’s announcement; “have irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the date of announcement, or are a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently hold refugee status in any country;” and if they have not completed their vaccinations or other heath requirements.

The new DHS program is similar to one for Ukraine migrants fleeing the war with Russia, known as Uniting for Ukraine. In that program, Ukrainians are allowed in the U.S. to work temporarily, and go through other ports of entry, rather than trying to enter through the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration has committed to accepting as many 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war.

DHS will provide more information about the process for Venezuelans here .

The post New plan for Venezuelan migrants will accept some into the U.S., send others to Mexico appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director

NEW ORLEANS – The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking […] The post Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com.  Green research by green researchers  A group of LSU faculty members has received $450,000  from the National Academy of Sciences to support undergraduate research […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, has compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Louisiana Illuminator

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council as thousands across Haiti organized protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The demonstrations came on the day the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic. The U.S....
ADVOCACY
Louisiana Illuminator

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

They are precise, small in size, able to effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and above all, they’re cheap. In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
POLITICS
The Blade

Former Toledo councilman in federal bribery case to use govt. funds to hire jury consultant

Despite prosecution opposition, a judge is allowing a former Toledo city councilman to use government funding to retain a jury consultant in the case in which she and three others are accused of conspiracy and extortion. In an order accepting the motion on Monday for Yvonne Harper, Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick of U.S. District Court in Toledo said that he had never before granted this type of request, but that the case was unique enough to merit it. Typically, jury consultants are paid for out of the defendant’s own pocket. Rarely does taxpayer money cover that level of expert assistance. “I note that in...
TOLEDO, OH
Louisiana Illuminator

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

 When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
IDAHO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal judge allows Louisiana to move incarcerated teens to Angola

A federal judge will not stop Louisiana from moving incarcerated teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to a building on the grounds of one of the largest maximum security adult prisons in the country. “While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, […] The post Federal judge allows Louisiana to move incarcerated teens to Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes.  It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana?

President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession in federal court, and now there are questions about whether state leaders will follow suit. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Friday he supported the president’s move, given the impact the convictions can have on someone’s ability to obtain employment or […] The post What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Supreme Court will revisit a wetlands question it has struggled with in the past

The U.S. Supreme Court opens its new session on Oct. 3, 2022, with a high-profile case that could fundamentally alter the federal government’s ability to address water pollution. Sackett v. EPA turns on a question that courts and regulators have struggled to answer for several decades: Which wetlands and bodies of water can the federal […] The post Supreme Court will revisit a wetlands question it has struggled with in the past appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEVADA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy