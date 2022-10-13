ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Raising Oklahoma: Child-Led Play

Today on Raising Oklahoma, we are discussing great ways for kids and toddlers to have fun and get educated at the same time. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them out online at facts.okstate.edu...
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
