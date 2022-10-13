ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPosO_0iY9Ftil00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is facing a felony firearm charge.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 38-year-old David McKenzie earlier this week with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported armed event just after 2 a.m. Friday, October 7 in the area of East 67th Street and South Benton Avenue.

Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Ashley Martinez dead in the front yard of a residence and 36-year-old Donald Owens dead on the front screened porch.

Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled both deaths as a homicide.

Court documents say a witness told officers she saw a man and woman with children who lived at the residence get into a Range Rover with Florida plates and a black truck leave the area following gunshots. The witness said she heard four-to-five gunshots.

Investigators working the scene found multiple pieces of paperwork with Owens name on it along with McKenzie. Two spent projectiles were found inside a bedroom, one that appeared to have a red plastic material on the tip.

Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect

Court documents say a woman dating McKenzie told police the next day that she and her two kids were present when the shooting happened and that they had been staying at the residence since the beginning of August.

The woman told police it was just her, McKenzie and the kids at the home when Martinez and Owens arrived to talk about rent payments. She said the talk lasted for about 15-20 minutes before there was a scuffle and sounds of gunshots.

McKenzie was taken into custody without incident Monday following a traffic stop on I-70 in Blue Springs. He told police the only thing in the vehicle was a backpack and that there was a “pistol” in it, according to court records.

McKenzie told police he left Florida because he has warrants and stated he arrived at the home two minutes after his girlfriend and the kids and that he saw the “girl on the ground and blood.” He then went into the house because he heard movement.

He stated he didn’t stick around for questioning for the shooting because he has a gun charge in Florida.

Like FOX4 News Kansas City on Facebook

“I wasn’t ready to go to jail in Florida and I ain’t ready to go to jail here,” he told detectives.

Investigators say they found a black Taurus .38 Special Revolver in a brown bag inside his backpack, according to court records. The revolver was loaded, and investigators say they found a single live. 38 special round in the bag that a red plastic like material, similar to the projectile found at the homicide scene.

McKenzie is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. for a bond review hearing.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Douglas County crash leaves one dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road. One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The crash involved a pickup truck […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy