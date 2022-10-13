Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is facing a felony firearm charge.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 38-year-old David McKenzie earlier this week with unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported armed event just after 2 a.m. Friday, October 7 in the area of East 67th Street and South Benton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Ashley Martinez dead in the front yard of a residence and 36-year-old Donald Owens dead on the front screened porch.

Both victims had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled both deaths as a homicide.

Court documents say a witness told officers she saw a man and woman with children who lived at the residence get into a Range Rover with Florida plates and a black truck leave the area following gunshots. The witness said she heard four-to-five gunshots.

Investigators working the scene found multiple pieces of paperwork with Owens name on it along with McKenzie. Two spent projectiles were found inside a bedroom, one that appeared to have a red plastic material on the tip.

Court documents say a woman dating McKenzie told police the next day that she and her two kids were present when the shooting happened and that they had been staying at the residence since the beginning of August.

The woman told police it was just her, McKenzie and the kids at the home when Martinez and Owens arrived to talk about rent payments. She said the talk lasted for about 15-20 minutes before there was a scuffle and sounds of gunshots.

McKenzie was taken into custody without incident Monday following a traffic stop on I-70 in Blue Springs. He told police the only thing in the vehicle was a backpack and that there was a “pistol” in it, according to court records.

McKenzie told police he left Florida because he has warrants and stated he arrived at the home two minutes after his girlfriend and the kids and that he saw the “girl on the ground and blood.” He then went into the house because he heard movement.

He stated he didn’t stick around for questioning for the shooting because he has a gun charge in Florida.

“I wasn’t ready to go to jail in Florida and I ain’t ready to go to jail here,” he told detectives.

Investigators say they found a black Taurus .38 Special Revolver in a brown bag inside his backpack, according to court records. The revolver was loaded, and investigators say they found a single live. 38 special round in the bag that a red plastic like material, similar to the projectile found at the homicide scene.

McKenzie is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. for a bond review hearing.

