Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
Victim of Quanah shooting described as loving, caring woman
HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a Houston man found guilty of shooting a woman in the head at a Quanah travel center indicated the pair had run out of money and had a sometimes tumultuous relationship. A jury in Quanah Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, deliberated about an hour before finding […]
5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
Man shot after argument between 2 groups of bikers in southwest Houston parking lot, police say
Two groups of bikers got into an argument during a gathering at a Food Town parking lot when someone opened fire, according to police.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Cypress man gets life in prison for murder of good Samaritan in robbery at Chinatown restaurant
A Marine veteran who was dining with his wife and 8-year-old son on New Year's Day was shot to death in the restaurant.
KFDM-TV
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
onscene.tv
Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX
10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
Click2Houston.com
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
5 killed, several injured after rollover crash along SH 288 near Shadow Creek, Pearland police say
Several people were ejected from their vehicles during a deadly crash on Sunday, according to police.
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
fox26houston.com
FOUND SAFE: Houston police searching for missing twins
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department confirmed it has found twins reported missing. Authorities were initially looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old. Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds. They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway....
Comments / 1