Quanah, TX

KWTX

Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
TOMBALL, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victim of Quanah shooting described as loving, caring woman

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a Houston man found guilty of shooting a woman in the head at a Quanah travel center indicated the pair had run out of money and had a sometimes tumultuous relationship. A jury in Quanah Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, deliberated about an hour before finding […]
QUANAH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

5 people killed in 2-car crash in Houston suburb

PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed, including one juvenile, on Saturday in a crash involving two cars in a south Houston suburb, authorities said. The accident occurred at about 7:28 p.m. CDT in Pearland, KTRK-TV reported. According to the Pearland Police Department, a preliminary investigation suggested that one...
PEARLAND, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report

At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BAY CITY: Authorities search for 18-year-old involved in murder incident

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – The Bay City Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Jerome Clayton Sanford, Jr. for his involvement. Sanford was involved in a recent incident that left a Bay City man dead. According to authorities, the suspect has a violent history and may be armed and dangerous. BCPD believes Sanford could be in the Wharton County area. If...
BAY CITY, TX
onscene.tv

Four Ejected in Horrible Crash, Three Killed | Pearland, TX

10.15.2022 | 7:15 PM | PEARLAMD, TX – Pearland PD units were dispatched to the 14700 block of SH 288 Southbound Frontage Road in reference to a major accident involving 2 vehicles. Preliminary investigation determined Unit#1 was traveling southbound and struck Unit#2 causing Unit#2 to roll over and eject 4 of the 5 occupants. Three of those occupants were declared deceased on scene and the fourth as well as the remaining occupant in the vehicle were transported due to the injuries they sustained. The driver of Unit#1 as well as 2 other occupants were transported for injuries sustained during the accident as well. Multiple agencies were called to assist and this investigation is active and ongoing.
PEARLAND, TX
newschannel6now.com

Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
VERNON, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND SAFE: Houston police searching for missing twins

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department confirmed it has found twins reported missing. Authorities were initially looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old. Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds. They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway....
HOUSTON, TX

