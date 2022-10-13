KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a historic win against Alabama Saturday night, one way Vol fans celebrated was by tearing down the goalpost and throwing it in the Tennessee River. Since then, the University of Tennessee Knoxville along with Danny White, the director of athletics for Vol Sports, has asked for donations to build a new goalpost for next week's game against UT-Martin.

