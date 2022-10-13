ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brianhornback.com

Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams

This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT Director of Athletics asking fans for goalposts donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a historic win against Alabama Saturday night, one way Vol fans celebrated was by tearing down the goalpost and throwing it in the Tennessee River. Since then, the University of Tennessee Knoxville along with Danny White, the director of athletics for Vol Sports, has asked for donations to build a new goalpost for next week's game against UT-Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SEC: Tennessee fined for competition area policy violation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined due to fans entering the field following the game against Alabama, according to a release. UT will receive a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league's access to competition area policy....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee football jumps to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a historic victory over Alabama on Saturday. The Vols have not been ranked in the top three since 2005 and the team also received 15 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Ohio State's 17 votes and top-ranked Georgia's 31 first-place votes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy