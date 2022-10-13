Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
Flight to Honor Women Veterans takes off for Washington, D.C. from Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, more than 130 women veterans from East Tennessee packed into an airplane headed for Washington. There, they had the chance to visit the memorials built in their honor. The flight marked a first for HonorAir Knoxville, which escorts veterans from East Tennessee to the...
brianhornback.com
Go Rest High on that Mountain, Steve Williams
This morning on Facebook, I learned that my friend and East TN Attorney Steve Williams had passed after fighting cancer vigorously and vigilantly. I first met Steve back in 2013 when he was a Republican candidate for Knox County Criminal Court Clerk on May 6, 2014, a three way race with Mike Hammond and Jason Hunnicutt. Hammond won the Primary and General Election and is our Clerk today.
UT Director of Athletics asking fans for goalposts donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a historic win against Alabama Saturday night, one way Vol fans celebrated was by tearing down the goalpost and throwing it in the Tennessee River. Since then, the University of Tennessee Knoxville along with Danny White, the director of athletics for Vol Sports, has asked for donations to build a new goalpost for next week's game against UT-Martin.
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
'The best day of my life' | Vols big win against AL leaves goalpost pieces behind
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a moment imprinted in Tennessee football history when they defeated Alabama on Saturday. "Yesterday was probably the best day of my life," Chris Hollander, a UT student said. Vol fans jumped up and down when Tennessee beat Alabama for the first time since 2006.
Hispanic Heritage Month: East Tennessee woman, medical interpreter working to provide equitable healthcare
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly after arriving in the United States, Azaide Labrador-Jimenez had a hard time receiving the healthcare she needed. "When I came for the first time to the country, I had a tourist visa and I needed some medical services," Labrador-Jimenez recalled. "So many clinics just turned me down."
wvlt.tv
‘What a win:’ Dolly Parton reacts to UT-Alabama game, responds to rumors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a historic win against Alabama, Dolly Parton joined in on the celebration. She also took the time to respond to some rumors that had been circulating for weeks. When ESPN announced College GameDay would be coming back to Knoxville for the much-anticipated matchup of Tennessee...
WBIR
Students camp overnight ahead of College GameDay on Rocky Top
College GameDay is back at Rocky Top for the second time in under a month. Before this season, the show hadn't been in Knoxville since 2016.
Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama. Now, it’s time to pay up. The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the...
WBIR
Vol fans react in downtown Knoxville
Vol fans are oranged out for the big game! Crowds continue to cheer on Tennessee as they take on Alabama.
SEC: Tennessee fined for competition area policy violation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced that the University of Tennessee will be fined due to fans entering the field following the game against Alabama, according to a release. UT will receive a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league's access to competition area policy....
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Starbucks corporate responds to walkout at Starbucks on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Starbucks located off Kingston Pike abruptly closed Saturday after its workers walked out and protested. A spokesperson from Starbucks said, "we fully respect our partner and their right to have their voices heard. We appreciate their unconditional commitment to return to work Sunday morning for the store's opening."
WBIR
Tennessee football jumps to No. 3 in AP Top 25 Poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a historic victory over Alabama on Saturday. The Vols have not been ranked in the top three since 2005 and the team also received 15 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Ohio State's 17 votes and top-ranked Georgia's 31 first-place votes.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0