The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
Apple season in Maine finishes strong despite significant summer drought
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — At Hansel's Orchard in North Yarmouth, Margie Hansel opened up shop on a cool October Sunday morning. Flipping the closed sign to open, the morning rush of prospective apple pickers piled in line, planning which pales they will carry as they peruse the apple orchards.
'Tony Dancer' brings positivity and joy to Mainers through dance classes
BATH, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Antonio...
Enjoy fall festivities at the 2022 Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival
FREEPORT, Maine — Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival is this month. Lined up with fun for the whole family to enjoy, Camp Sunshine has planned an entire day of treats, live music, games, costume parades, pumpkin carving, jack-o’-lantern lighting, and more!. Celebrate the spirit of Halloween with thousands...
Lewiston police close Oxford Street during search for shooting suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Oxford Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning to information pertaining to a shooting on Knox Street in May 2022. Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was reported to be on Oxford Street. The 21-year-old is a suspect in connection with the shooting in May. When...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
Maine lobstermen call on state to file suit against NOAA
PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of lobstermen from around the state came to the DiMillo’s restaurant parking lot in Portland on Wednesday to say they need help to keep their industry—and Maine’s economy—alive. The rally came the day after public comment closed on NOAA’s consideration of...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
South Portland could become fourth Maine city to ban flavored tobacco sales
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The City of South Portland is considering a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products again. City councilors and citizens talked for hours in a workshop Tuesday evening. Many voiced their support for the ban citing concerns about the negative health impacts of youth...
207's Kirk Cratty wins National Edward R. Murrow Award
PORTLAND, Maine — Kirk Cratty, a 207 photojournalist, is being recognized for his tremendous work with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in video. Winners for the national award are chosen after first winning the regional award. Kirk is being recognized for his work on a story with Rob Caldwell on the Schooner Bowdoin.
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
In Maine visit, new Boston Fed president says higher interest rates likely to continue
FREEPORT, Maine — Dr. Susan M. Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, was in Maine Wednesday to meet with Gov. Janet Mills and a number of business leaders. Collins made stops in Bath, Augusta, Freeport, and Portland to talk about the current economic challenges...
2 teens charged after writing 'hate speech' on bathroom stall in Jay school
JAY, Maine — School officials in Jay are investigating an incident regarding a "criminal threat" on a bathroom wall at Spruce Mountain High School that occurred on Oct. 6. RSU 73 Superintendent Scott Albert said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation revealed two individuals "committed a criminal attack" on high school community members.
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash
NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
Berwick boil water order no longer in effect
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect. According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption. "The Water Department tested the...
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
Portland voters to decide future of minimum wage
PORTLAND, Maine — Less than one month until election day, those on all sides of Portland's 13 referendum questions are letting their voices be heard. On Wednesday, the ballot question committee One Fair Wage held a press conference in support of Question D. That question, brought about through a citizen-initiated referendum conducted by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America, looks to raise the minimum wage to $18 and eliminate the sub-minimum wage.
Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said. When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired...
