NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

207's Kirk Cratty wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

PORTLAND, Maine — Kirk Cratty, a 207 photojournalist, is being recognized for his tremendous work with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in video. Winners for the national award are chosen after first winning the regional award. Kirk is being recognized for his work on a story with Rob Caldwell on the Schooner Bowdoin.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick boil water order no longer in effect

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect. According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption. "The Water Department tested the...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland voters to decide future of minimum wage

PORTLAND, Maine — Less than one month until election day, those on all sides of Portland's 13 referendum questions are letting their voices be heard. On Wednesday, the ballot question committee One Fair Wage held a press conference in support of Question D. That question, brought about through a citizen-initiated referendum conducted by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America, looks to raise the minimum wage to $18 and eliminate the sub-minimum wage.
PORTLAND, ME
