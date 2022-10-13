ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

NECN

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Gardiner church community gathers after storm damaged steeple

GARDINER (WGME) - A church in Gardiner held their first service Sunday after being damaged from Friday's storm. A 30-year-old steeple was blown right off the roof of the Free Methodist Church. Folks with the church are hopeful that insurance will pay for the necessary repairs or replacement. "It's not...
GARDINER, ME
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:

Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Thousands of Lights illuminate the Woods on This Mystifying Walk in Lebanon, Maine

One of the fastest-growing attraction ideas in the northeast is utilizing wooded area and unused trails and turning it into something that lights up the night and fascinates the minds of both children and adults alike. The pandemic forced many businesses into creating new and novel ideas with their outdoor space, and as it turned out, people really enjoyed outdoor walks. A new outdoor walk has opened in Lebanon, Maine, and its creations will blow your mind.
LEBANON, ME
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Greatest State in the Country and Here’s the Proof

That was the magic number last week. In three days, that's the amount of money that was collected for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14, was the 20th annual Cans for a Cure event held in the Maine Mall parking lot near the Jordan's Furniture entrance on Gorham Road in South Portland. And even though it was the 20th, it was my first.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

ECC opens new space, fundraises for low income housing project

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland's Equality Community Center celebrated the grand opening of their new space on Casco Street Sunday. A block party with live music and food helped kick off a fundraiser to develop a 60-unit affordable housing building to serve the LGBTQ+ community. The new Community Center itself offers...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME
foxbangor.com

Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames

VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
VASSALBORO, ME
92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME

