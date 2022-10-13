ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road

By Daryl Matthews
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center.

The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro .

Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside the Food Lion grocery store.

“I just took off running with the crowd. Everybody was running towards Food Lion, and I ran into Food Lion. People were like ‘why didn’t you just run back into the store? I was like…’what if I were to run into the store and caught a bullet? I just feel like God was guiding me to Food Lion,” Bowens said.

She said they saw a man shooting toward the Food Lion sending people in the parking lot into a frenzy.

“I already have PTSD from other stuff…I know this is adding to it. Because I feel like I should have been dead. If it weren’t for God, I would have been,” Bowens said.

During the shooting, several car windows were busted. A window inside Food Lion was also shot.

Bowens said the ongoing gun violence needs to stop before an innocent bystander gets hurt in the line of fire.

“I literally could have died, and it had nothing to do with me. I’m just at work,” she said.

Greensboro police said they don’t have anyone in custody, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

