Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Roast #79 – Rock, Paper, Scissor Me Daddy
KJ & Oly are back after a week’s hiatus to roast a huge week in wrestling INCLUDING, Extreme Rules, Daddy Ass, The DX Reunion, Bray Wyatt’s return and the glory that is Sami Zayn. Enjoy!. If you enjoy the Wrestling Roast and want more of KJ & Oly,...
itrwrestling.com
Two NXT Superstars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two more NXT stars have made appearances on WWE’s main roster. Last week before WWE Monday Night Raw, the company held their Main Event house show in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, and during the main roster event, two NXT stars showed up: Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner. With...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Currently Has No Plans For Two Former Raw Superstars
According to a new report, former WWE Raw stars Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez aren’t currently factored into any forthcoming WWE plans. This may be the case for quite some time, given that they’ve reportedly been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for further training. As was...
itrwrestling.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – October 14th, 2022
Anticipation was in the air ahead of the October 14th episode of WWE SmackDown as it was set to feature the first appearance of Bray Wyatt following his stunning return at Extreme Rules. After making a grand entrance and cutting an emotional promo to the New Orleans crowd, Wyatt was interrupted by the masked version of himself appearing on the Titantron. According to a report from Fightful Select, the mask is known internally as an Uncle Howdy mask, and it remains to be seen what happens with the rumored Wyatt 6 faction following this appearance.
itrwrestling.com
“It Was Trash” – EC3 Blasts Vince McMahon Over Booking Of Main Roster Run
When former TNA standout EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018, many fans were certain that this run would be far superior to his previous run as game show era NXT’s Derrick Bateman. The star seemed everything that then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could want after reinventing himself following his previous release in 2013. He boasts an impressive physique, and he’s incredibly skilled when it comes to controlling a microphone.
itrwrestling.com
What Is Roman Reigns’ Latest WWE Schedule?
Having reigned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for close to 800 days, Roman Reigns is now at the peak of his legendary WWE career. ‘The Tribal Chief’ is now unquestionably one of the top performers in WWE history but as his popularity grows, his WWE schedule decreases.
itrwrestling.com
WWE “Determined” For NXT To Beat AEW In First Head-To-Head In 18 Months
On October 18th NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time since the end of the so-called ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ on April 7th 2021. The two shows had been competing directly in the television schedule since October 2019 when AEW launched Dynamite. However, the competition came to an end when NXT moved to Tuesday nights on April 13th 2021.
itrwrestling.com
Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
According to a new report, WWE has cancelled the next edition of its ‘Day 1’ Premium Live Event and there are no plans to replace it. Wrestlenomics broke the news of the cancellation and noted that the event, which would have taken place on New Year’s Day 2023 will not be rescheduled or rebranded.
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Believes There Is No Truth To Recent AEW Rumour
Throughout 2022 AEW has seemingly been beset by backstage chaos. Just as one controversy ends another seemingly begins. However, Rob Van Dam believes that this doesn’t mean that the long-term future of the company is in jeopardy. Throughout the summer and beyond there were numerous reports that all was...
itrwrestling.com
Shawn Michaels Names The Hardest Part Of His Job
Having retired from active competition in March 2010, Shawn Michaels has gone on to take up several roles behind the scenes in WWE. He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Talent Development Creative. Heralded as one of the world’s greatest wrestlers, there is arguably no one better than ‘The Heartbreak...
itrwrestling.com
Triple H Dropped Ezekiel Gimmick ‘As Soon As He Got Power’
Triple H wasn’t a fan of the Ezekiel character. Ever since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over as the head of WWE creative earlier this year, a load of changes have happened in the company, both on camera and behind the scenes. One of those changes was...
itrwrestling.com
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Believes WWE Split Him And Daniel Bryan
Former WWE star Erick Rowan recently spoke about his pairing with Daniel Bryan. During Bryan’s run as an eco-friendly heel on SmackDown, Rowan served as his intimidating muscle. The giant superstar even played a part during Bryan’s WWE Championship defense against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The two...
itrwrestling.com
Dakota Kai Calls For Alba Fyre To Join Damage CTRL
Alba Fyre could soon become the newest member of Damage CTRL, according to Dakota Kai. Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been roaring through the women’s division, this despite the recent slump from Bayley. Currently, the faction (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) has the Women’s Tag Team Championship. With the success that the stable has had early on, Dakota Kai is now interested in expanding the group, already sending an invitation to Alba Fyre to become the newest member.
itrwrestling.com
Rob Van Dam Recalls CM Punk Hosting An ECW Team Meeting To Identify Locker Room Thief
The relaunch of ECW in 2006 under the WWE banner brought with it an almost endless barrage of backlash from fans of the original Paul Heyman-led product. It simply wasn’t ‘Extreme’ Championship Wrestling anymore, with a lack of key stars, outside of the likes of Rob Van Dam, annoying fans and WWE-enforced restrictions prohibiting them from being their original entity.
itrwrestling.com
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s “Ridiculous” Fan Treatment Over All Out Brawl
Moments after CM Punk won the AEW Championship in the main event of AEW All out, he sat next to AEW President Tony Khan and launched into a verbal tirade at the post-show media scrum, blasting former friend Colt Cabana, the AEW EVP’s, and specifically calling out Hangman Adam Page. His comments incited anger backstage, and when the AEW EVP’s confronted him, a brawl ensued that saw Ace Steel throw a chair at Nick Jackson and also take a bite out of Kenny Omega.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Comments On Move To WWE Smackdown
Rey Mysterio is moving to WWE Friday Night Smackdown. During the most recent episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio walked up to Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage to have a conversation with him about his son Dominik Mysterio, saying that he can’t come around to fighting him. As a result, Mysterio wanted to retire from WWE, however, Triple H would take “Super Niño” to his office to make a new deal with him, allowing Mysterio to continue his career and not having to deal with Dominik.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Making Major PLE Changes In 2023, More International Shows Planned
Triple H has made many changes to the WWE landscape since taking over as Chief Content Officer in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and it looks like more changes are on the way when it comes to WWE’s Premium Live Event structure. Some fans have criticized the...
Comments / 0