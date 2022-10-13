ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holdrege, NE

Kearney Hub

Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility

KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse

BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
BERTRAND, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed

LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
ELWOOD, NE

