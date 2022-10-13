Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
foxnebraska.com
Fundraiser for fire departments in southwest Nebraska pulls in $70,000 of donations
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — A fundraiser put on by First State Bank in Cambridge culminated Friday with a local 4th grade teacher taking home a brand new Polaris Ranger ATV and thousands of dollars going toward firefighters after what's been a historic and deadly year of wildfires. Friday's drawing was...
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
foxnebraska.com
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
Kearney Hub
Soul searching led Bertrand woman to owning mini therapy horse
BERTRAND — When Brenda Johnson learned the miniature Palomino was named June, she knew she was the horse for her. Johnson had grown up around horses. Her grandparents had horses, and she showed the animals throughout her younger years in 4-H. Johnson continued to own horses until 22 years ago when her family moved into the town of Bertrand.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
