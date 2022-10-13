ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After hiatus, Quality Health Network’s Summit Returns

By Khira Isaacs
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eoakz_0iY9ER5u00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID, the Quality Health Network Summit returned to Grand Junction. Starting at 7:30am this morning, summit participants had the opportunity to hear from more than a dozen industry leaders. The keynote speakers included reps from the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, and award-winning actress, Kathy Buckley. Participants also had the chance to visit a resource fair comprised of 23 booth representing organizations from across the state. It was a great time for medical professionals to network while conversing on how to make Colorado Healthcare even better.

“We’ve had motivational speakers and comedians that have really made us laugh and think about things differently. We’ve had some demonstrations about how we do what we do as communities together working on the whole person care of people. and we’ve got more of those coming up for the rest of the day as well,” says Marc Lassaux, CEO of the Quality Health Network.

For more information on the Quality Health Network, click here .

