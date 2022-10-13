Read full article on original website
Clippers Offer NBA’s First Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Package
The Clippers are launching the NBA’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service called “ClipperVision” this season, which will feature 74 games with six different live streams per game, the team announced on Monday. Clippers billionaire owner Steve Ballmer developed the streaming service in partnership with Bally Sports, the NBA...
Charles Barkley, TNT Agree to Nine-Figure Contract, per Report
Charles Barkley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The Basketball Hall of Famer has agreed to a new 10-year contract with TNT to remain a part of Inside the NBA, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Barkley’s deal was set to expire in three years, so TNT added seven more years on the back end to tie him and the network together for another decade.
Bucks’ Khris Middleton to Miss Time After Wrist Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After undergoing offseason surgery to repair a wrist injury, Bucks star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the NBA’s regular season, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Middleton had mentioned at Bucks...
Three Big Questions for the Indiana Pacers This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Indiana Pacers. Many NBA pundits were shocked to see Haliburton traded away from Sacramento. But while the guard has been steady and extremely efficient, higher volume may indicate what his ceiling is. He should get a chance to display what he’s got on this Pacers roster.
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said in the postgame press conference, per ESPN’s Jenna...
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to play anymore. In fact, he is still looking to get back in the league. While appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast live show, Jackson shut down...
Report: Yankees, Guardians Expected to Talk Shortly Regarding Game 5
Somebody cue the Jeopardy! music. With the Yankees and Guardians set to play a win-or-go-home Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, rain over New York has delayed first pitch. Monday night’s game was officially delayed due to the weather. Both teams met with the umpiring crew and league officials sometime after 8:15 p.m. ET to discuss options, with the belief being that the rain will clear up around 9 p.m. and enable the game to begin shortly afterward, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera.
Report: Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled to Chiefs Game by Van
View the original article to see embedded media. Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly to his team’s game in Kansas City on Sunday, so he instead made the 15-hour drive from western New York to Arrowhead Stadium, according to ESPN. Poyer is dealing with a collapsed...
Vikings knock off Dolphins 24-16 to win fourth straight
Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 24-16 win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
Yankees’ Cole Brushes Off Guardians’ Slugger’s ‘Cute’ Celebration
Trailing 3–1 in the fourth inning in Sunday’s Game 4 of the ALDS, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor hit a solo home run off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to cut the New York lead to one. In a blatant sign of disrespect, Naylor rounded first base and looked...
Seahawks stifle Cardinals, survive 19-9
Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona Cardinals' offense out of the end zone as the host Seahawks posted a 19-9 victory Sunday afternoon. Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39,...
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed Due to Weather
The lone win-or-go-home game in this year’s divisional series is going to be pushed back a bit because of Mother Nature. Monday night’s Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians in New York has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced Monday evening. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.
Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season
It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his...
Bailey Zappe guides Patriots past Browns 38-15
Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high 309 yards and the visiting New England Patriots held on to a late lead to defeat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday afternoon. Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes and tossed two touchdowns to lead New England (3-3) to its second consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark.
Rams’ Sean McVay Says Team Looking to Trade RB Cam Akers
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters Monday the team has already begun exploring trade possibilities involving Cam Akers amid his ongoing rift with the club. The disgruntled running back was announced as a late-week scratch due to “personal reasons” just two...
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3
DeSean Jackson to Visit Ravens on Tuesday, per Report
The Ravens are bringing in free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 35-year-old last played for a team last season, first with the Rams then with the Raiders to finish the year. In 16 total games with those two teams, Jackson totaled 20 catches, 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Diagnosed With Sprained Neck
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, who was carted off the field during Sunday’s 20–18 loss to the Steelers, has a sprained neck after further evaluations, coach Todd Bowles told the media on Monday. Tampa Bay fans can breathe a sigh of relief with Monday’s diagnosis since fans saw...
