Jeopardy! fans accuse host Ken Jennings of ‘favoring’ super-champ Cris Pannullo before player’s huge 10th win

JEOPARDY! fans are loving Cris Pannullo, the former professional poker player who's come up aces on 10 straight games.

But during Thursday's episode, some viewers accused host Ken Jennings of singling him out and even coaching him on a wager.

The returning champ faced Zack Russell - a Dayton, Ohio Contracting Officer - and Andrew Jiang Brooklyn, New York Options Trader.

Cris - a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey who's revealed his professional poker past - has won game after game since coming to the table, some comparing him to James Holzhauer.

Tonight was, for one thing, an all-out boys' night as all three contestants were presented as male, not lost on the Jeopardy! fanbase.

"A guy's night? I haven't seen that in a while!" one YouTuber remarked as another wrote: "It's the leading men night!"

Ken first remarked in his intro in front of the other players: "If you're keeping score at home, Cris has found 20 of the 27 Daily Doubles available during his and has only missed the clue twice," he emphasized holding up a two with his fingers.

Ken continued: "That's the kind of combination of luck and skill of seven of his nine games ending in a runaway, let's see if Andrew or Zack are up to the challenge."

The two newcomers simply looked on as Ken went long on Cris' Daily Double sleuthing - he does almost always find the randomly placed clues and often wagers big to widen his lead.

The reigning champ once again started finding the advantageous hidden clues on the board and Ken called it a "Spidey-sense" - Cris got one wrong.

After that rare occurrence (for him), Ken seemed to encourage Cris on what to do when he landed on one again.

"Well, you've found them all again but you're one for two,” Ken told the champ, seeming to imply he should wager high to increase his lead.

Zach had $7600 to Cris' $15,600 at the time and the champ wagered $4600, getting it correct.

The remark from the host felt odd to more than one viewer.

'CONSTANTLY MAKING COMMENTS...'

One YouTuber fumed on the particular instance: "Ken 'conflict of interest' Jennings did it again.

"Constantly making comments to remind the player he likes to think carefully about their bets if they want to win. He should not be hosting this show.." they wildly penned.

Another however agreed Ken was singling him out: "Cris and Ken Jennings are basically just having a conversation at this point #Jeopardy."

In an earlier game, a wide-eyed Ken asked the New Jersey native if he was going to make Holzhauer’s "all-in" motion on the special clues.

“I’m not as good as James Holzhauer,” Pannullo humbly replied.

JEOPARDY! ACE

Cris is coming up on Holzhaurian territory - much like the 32-time winner, his games see him win by huge margins, huge bets and an almost otherworldly ability to buzz in lightning-fast (93% of the time he's correct).

And it's not like he seems to need any help - last night he had no trouble voicing Ken what he'd wager right away.

The very first clue of last night's game he landed on a Daily Double and Ken said: "On the plus side you found it quickly-"

Cris cut off the host right then to say: "$1000."

Tonight's Final Jeopardy read: "In this 1970 film, Max Yasgur says, 'I’m a farmer…I don’t know how to speak to 20 people…let alone a crowd like this'".

Cris had $20,400 vs. $10,000 for Zack, $5,400 for Andrew.

Both were correct with "What is Woodstock" - the champ stayed put with a $0 wager Zack bet small too, maybe feeling thrown off by all of Ken's musings.

With $20,400, Cris won yet again and will go for his 11th win tomorrow with $333K total.

"Regardless of how long his streak ends up, I would power rank Cris near the top for sure," one wrote on his amazing playing.

"Say hello to our first super-champion of Season 39," wrote another.

"Cris Pannullo is not only brilliant. He's really handsome. Go Cris!" tweeted a third.

COACH KEN?

Ken (who holds this first-longest streak with 74-wins in 2004) was also accused of egging on Amy Schneider during her 27th win.

Ken said before Final Jeopardy: "I bet you [Amy] would like to have $1401 more right now because this is not a runaway."

One of her rivals that game told The U.S Sun Ken's voicing Amy's exact margin from an ensured victory was "inappropriate" and didn't help her feel confident.

During Mattea Roach's 23-game tear last season, Ken bizarrely started opening the show with monologues about them in front of the new players.

One by noting that they are Canadian, before listing other people, places, and things from the country.

"Mounties, moose, maple syrup, ketchup chips ... northern lights, Niagra Falls, Celine Dion, Norm Macdonald... Alex Trebek" he vamped before the game had even started.

One fan noted: "What was with Kennings extended Canada-themed #Jeopardy intro?"

Another wrote, "It's really annoying because Ken Jennings more than anyone should know his talking, his favoritism, all of it is unfair. WTF?"

Cris is now the winningest contestant since last season's Mattea and is in the 11th highest-earning contestant ever - already.

SEASON 39

Jeopardy!'s brand new season premiered last month and alum Ken Jennings is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik - now handling Celebrity Jeopardy! - were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Ken and Mayim began regularly filling in for the legendary Alex in 2021 after his tragic 2020 passing at age 80 and a whirlwind of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

They included Savannah Guthrie, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and many more who each scored a week or so at it.

The search first landed on former executive producer Mike Richards who nabbed the host gig from the inside before the shocking decision was "reversed" a week later due to his sexist comments coming to light - then it wound up with its two stars.

Next week regular gameplay will pause for two tournaments which will air instead of regular episodes for at least four weeks.

Those would be the Second Chance Tournament airing on Monday and the subsequent, weightier Tournament of Champions - both hosted by Ken.

The cool, calculated and cash-collecting card player will go for his astounding 12th win tomorrow - if he wins, he would then spend a month as the Jeopardy! reigning champion.

